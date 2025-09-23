Jokowi ordered volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran two periods, PKB: Ojo hazarity …





Jakarta, Kompas.com – PKB vice-president of PKB Jazilul Fawaid responded to the order of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to make volunteers to support the era of Prabowo Subaianto and Gibran Rakabuming from the management of two periods. Jazilul asked that the administration of President Prabowo and the Indonesian Vice-President Gibran is running first. “”Ojo is hard (Don't rush). If this is not the time to pray, do not call the call to prayer. Leave Pak Prabowo, which is now active in the establishment, delivering a speech on the world scene, leave it first, “Jazilul said in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Monday (09/22/2025). Read also: PRABOWO-GIBRAN PRABOWO Two periods, PROJO: PRABOWO LAPAN JOKOWI Meanwhile, Jazilul said that PKB's attitude was perpendicular to President Prabowo. “Of course. We, PKB, will be perpendicular to Pak Prabowo,” he said. As for the orders of Jokowi to the volunteers, initially announced by the president of the president of the volunteer Bara Jokowi (Bara JP), Willem Frans Ansanay. He said he received a mandate from Jokowi to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods. The declaration was transmitted by Frans during the inauguration of the central council of the central council (DPP) Bara JP for 2025-2030 in the complex of the Musée de Joang, Menteng, Jakarta, Saturday (09/13/2025). The event was also followed by the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) as well as the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep. Read also: Projo reveals Jokowi management to support Prabowo-Gibran two periods “The spirit of supporting the Prabowo-Gibran government is not only the will of Bara JP, but is the mandate of Bara JP's principal coach, Mr. Joko Widodo. That Bara JP must be a volunteer organization that supervises the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods,” said Frans. According to Frans, Jokowi informed that volunteers supervise the new government, because the realization of a period is not considered no optimal. In addition, Jokowi openly admitted that he had given his volunteer to support the administration of President Prabowo Subbowo Subianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka for two periods. “From the start, I transmitted to all the volunteers for that,” Jokowi told Solo, Central Java, Friday 9/19/2025). Read also: Jokowi ordered to support Prabowo-Gibran 2 periods, Projo: 5 years too short When asked if the instruction was his personal desire, Jokowi was reluctant to respond clearly. However, he reiterated management. “Yes, indeed since the start, I said like that, to support the government of Mr. President Prabowo suffered for two periods. I transmitted to volunteers,” he said.

