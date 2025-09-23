



Washington President Donald Trump is expected to meet the minority chief of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber and the Senate minority chief Chuck Schumer, to discuss the government's funding as the specter of a weaving closure, said two familiar sources with the case at NBC News.

An hour and a date have not yet been set. The meeting should take place in Washington.

Jeffries and Schumer, both from New York, had asked that the meeting took place before the financing date of September 30.

Trump said during the weekend: “I would love to meet them, but I don't think it's going to have an impact.”

The Senate voted last week to block republican and democratic duel proposals to maintain the government funded by the government on September 30 in the short term.

An agreement to avoid a closure and give legislators for more time to conclude a longer -term agreement must be bipartite to clear the threshold of 60 vote in the Senate, where the Republicans hold 53 seats.

The bill for financing democrats would extend subsidies in Obamacare which should expire at the end of the year.

The republican bill would finance the government at current expenditure levels until November 21, but would preserve the reductions in previously appropriate spending that exasperated the Democrats.

The GOP bill dropped 16 votes from the 60 necessary, while the Democratic bill fell 13 votes.

The Chamber and the Senate are in recess this week, and the Republican leaders have decided not to bring the chamber before the deadline for financing.

The leader of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, RS.D., said that last week, the Bill Democrats “put on the ground very clearly indicate that they are very little put into service”.

Schumer and other Democrats noted that Trump had publicly called Thune and the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber, R-La., Not negotiating with the Democrats for a financing bill.

If there is a closure, compulsory services such as border patrol, postal service and social security will continue, but many federal workers will be unpaid.

Melanie Zanona and Julie Tsirkin reported Washington and Dareh Gregorian from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/trump-meet-democratic-leaders-schumer-jeffries-government-shutdow-rcna233070 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos