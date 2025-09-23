Politics
Do not reward the treacherous Erdogan of Turkey with these fighter planes
President Donald Trump is deploying the Red Carpet of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday a victory for the autocrat, who spent years to be the beggar with an audience with Joe Biden at the time.
Erdogan finally gets his moment, but do not be mistaken: he does not come to Washington for polished handles and photo sessions.
He came with a list of races and is in the lead is Americas Crown Jewel Fighter Jet, the F-35.
But the United States has forbidden it to obtain it. And Trump must slam the door.
In 2019, Turkey spat in Trumps Face when it bought the Russias S-400 air defense system.
The Kremlin designed these missiles to follow and shoot down the very F-35 Erdogan now wants.
Washington warned him, Congress begged him, NATO allies please him.
Erdogan ignored everyone, hugged Moscow and proudly deployed his new brilliant Russian toys.
The penalty was clear and fast: Turkey was expelled from the F-35 program.
In December, the Congress adopted article 1245 of the US law on the authorization of National Defense 2020, which explicitly prohibits the transfer of F-35 or technology related to Ankara. This law remains in force.
Now, six years later, Erdogan hopes to prevent or intimidate them prevail to look in the other direction.
His pitch? Russia is low on the missiles thanks to its disastrous war in Ukraine and hopes that its S-400s will return.
Erdogan offers to return them and return to the F-35 club in exchange.
Beautiful test.
Even if Erdogan throws its Russian weapons, America should not reward its double controller.
Let's be frank. Selling Erdogan our most advanced fighter plane would mean arm a state -of -the -art sponsor.
He is not an ill -understood ally who has been lost, but a strong Islamist man who finances and shelters Hamas.
After the Israelis massacre, the Americans and others soaked in the blood of Hamas, the worst massacre of the Jews, the Holocaust Erdogan did not decide. He kissed Hamas even tighter.
His diet has given Turkish passports and security shelters to Hamas leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal.
When Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last summer, Erdogan declared a national day of mourning and lowered flags in Turkish embassies around the world, including Tel Aviv.
It is not the act of an ally. It is the behavior of an enemy hiding behind NATO membership.
In addition, if he was given the F-35, Erdogan could use these very advanced jets to threaten the American allies in Europe and the Mediterranean.
He has already shaken sabers to Greece, another member of NATO, by pushing his aggressive doctrine of the blue fatherland to grasp the waters and the Greek islands recognized by international law.
In recent months, he has threatened Athens with ballistic missiles and has demanded demilitarize Greece of his own islands. Imagine what he could do with a fleet of stealth jets.
Cyprus is another victim: Turkey still illegally occupies a third of the island, and this year Ankara even threatened nicosia with dangerous consequences after buying Israeli air defense systems.
Erdogan buying Russian missiles was badly threatened enough to punish the neighbors for buying Israelis shows the depths of his hypocrisy.
And then there is Syria. Since 2016, Turkey has launched three invasions targeting the Syrian democratic forces, the most faithful and effective partner of the Americas in the fight against the Islamic State.
This month, Ankara threatened the homeless with new attacks, then putting Erdogan F-35S back on the American partners in Syria out of its reticle.
The apologists of Erdogans like to say that Turkey was once an important ally. TRUE.
But this Türkiye left.
Under the Islamist domination of Erdogans, Ankara is a comfortable destabilizing force with Hamas, flirtatious with Moscow and aggressive towards the real allies of the Americas.
Trump should not fall in love with the bait and the entrance to Erdogans.
The F-35 is not only another plane: it is the most advanced fighter of the worlds, a weapon designed to keep America and his friends one step ahead of China, Russia and Iran.
Giving this advantage to a leader who praises terrorists, intimidates the allies and plays Footsie with Moscow would be a betrayal of American interests.
The law is clear. The issues are higher. And record erdogans speaks of itself.
So when Erdogan sits in front of Trump in the oval office and slips on his list of requests, the response of the presidents should not be frank: no.
Sinan Ciddi is director of the turkey program at the For Defense of Democracies Foundation, where William Doran is an intern.
