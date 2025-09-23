The Supreme Court agrees to reconsider the previous one who limits who Trump can draw





Supreme Court of Federal Agencies of Donald Trump Judges of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a precipitation appeal which will decide whether President Donald Trump acted legally while he has torn off the control of independent federal agencies in dismissing the members of the board of directors who led them.

By granting the case involving the Federal Trade Commission, the High Court said that it was ready to answer a question that turned around the second Trump administration of its first weeks: if it should cancel a precedent of the Roosevelt era which allowed the Congress to protect these independent agencies from the whims of the White House.

Since the resumption of power in February, Trump has sought to upset an elderly system of decades which gives certain agencies within the government a certain degree of independence to do their work without political considerations.

In the meantime, although the case is decided, the court said that Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who has sat at the Federal Trade Commission since 2018, could be temporarily removed.

The courts three liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissident of this decision.

The majority of the courts, wrote Kagan, may be impatient to invalidate the removal requirements for causes approved by the congress. But until this is the case, she wrote, a precedent of 1935 on this issue should control.

Our emergency file should never be used, as was this year, to allow what our own previous bars, she wrote, echoing at a point that she made earlier in the year in a similar case. Even more, it should not be used, as it was also, to transfer the government's government authority to the president, and therefore to reshape the separation of the powers of the nations.

In a separate ordinance on Monday, the court refused to hear arguments in two related cases, a caterer of Cathy Harris, former president of the Merit Systems Protection Board, who examines federal layoffs and can wrongly restore dismissed workers, and another focused on Gwynne Wilcox, member of the National Labor Relations Board. These movements effectively focus the dispute over the FTC.

The court will hear arguments in December.

The courts moved on Monday squarely doing the question of whether a precedent of 1935, Humphreys executor c. They should be canceled.

It was Trump himself who placed the slaughter for the first time on the FTC in 2018. Former President Joe Biden appointed it for a second term, and the Senate confirmed it without opposition last year.

The five members of the FTCS, appointed by the president, serve seven years and no more than three commissioners can be of the same political party. The agency applies anti-trust laws and in terms of consumer protection.

A Federal District Court ordered Slaughters reinstatement in July and a court of appeal to Washington, DC, finally refused to cancel this decision. The Trump administration called on this month earlier.

In a series of recent emergency orders, the court allowed Trump to withdraw the dissident votes from power to the fire leaders of the independent agencies which were appointed by Biden. The liberal wing of the courts complained that, following these decisions, the court has already canceled Humphreys.

Humphreys A case which directly dealt with the capacity of presidents to dismiss a member of the FTC allowed the Congress to demand that the presidents show a cause before rejecting the members of the board of directors supervising the independent agencies.

The cancellation of this decision would give presidents immense power to sweep the officials of the services which apply antitrust laws, labor rules and disclosure requirements for listed companies.

The Supreme Court, where the conservatives have a 6-3 supermajure, reported that skepticism in recent years on the protections because of the facts sometimes includes for officials of executive branches.

Four years ago, the conservatives of the courts judged that such protections for the head of the consumer financial protection office violated the principles of separation of powers. The power of presidents to withdraw and thus supervise those who exercise the executive power flows directly from the Constitution, wrote the chief judge John Roberts for the majority.

The director of the CFPB does not have a boss, peers or voters to present, wrote Roberts. However, the director exercises a vast authority for regulatory, application and arbitration over a significant part of the American economy.

But the decision of the courts 5-4 left Humphreys in place, Roberts noting that it applied only to the independent agencies carried out by a single administrator rather than in multiple councils. Conservative judge Clarence Thomas, joined by judge Neil Gorsuch, would have gone further. They considered the previous one as a direct threat to our constitutional structure and, consequently, the freedom of the American people.

In a future case, Thomas wrote, I would repudiate what is left of this wrong previous.

Humphreys' executor's affair dates from President Franklin Roosevelt, who dismissed a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission in 1933, appointed by President Herbert Hoover. William Humphrey continued to assert that he was a member of the Commission until his death in 1934. His succession sought to recover his salary during the period which followed and the Supreme Court applied unanimously that his dismissal was inappropriate.

It is completely obvious, wrote the court while the one who holds his office only during the pleasure of another can not be complicated to maintain an attitude of independence against the last.

This story has been updated with additional details.

