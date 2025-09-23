Jokowi was appointed Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board

Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was appointed member of the World Advisory Council of Bloomberg New Economy.

Report of his official page on Monday (09/22/2025), Bloomberg New Economy is a global platform for dialogues and the exchange of discourse on economic transformation for market development.

Jokowi has become one of the 22 members of the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council.

Bloomberg explained that the World Advisory Council was trained in April 2025 to help overcome the complex challenges that the world is confronted.

Persons appointed members of the Advisory Group have experience at the highest level in the activities of commercial, government and multilateral organizations.

“So their contributions will be very important to lead our efforts,” wrote Bloomberg.

In addition to Jokowi, there is also a former chief economist of the Global Monetary Organization (IMF) Gita Gopinath who is also a member of the World Advisory Council.

Later, there were also representatives of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Trade and Industry Singapore, he

Gan Kim Yong, who was appointed Chairman of the Honorary Advisory Council of the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Bloomberg's new economy will herself bring leaders of all private government and world to the largest challenges on world well-being and collaborate to find solutions.



