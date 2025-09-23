



Recognized Palestine

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia officially recognizes Palestine as its own independent country, becoming one of the more than 150 countries to do so. The PM made the announcement to the United Nations General Assembly. Spain, Canada and the United Kingdom have also made official announcements, with at least 7 other Western countries saying that they are about to do the same. For Australia, the recognition of Palestine is accompanied by conditions – including that Hamas, the terrorist organization which controlled Gaza since 2007, is not part. Another condition is that this recognition is part of a solution to two states – where Israel and Palestine would exist as two independent countries, living side by peace side. Israel has rejected the decision, but many world leaders hope that being together to recognize Palestine as a state, this will put pressure on Israel to put an end to war. DEAL Teltok

US President Donald Trump says he agreed with a possible tiktok agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders had what Trump called a “productive” telephone call on Friday to discuss the agreement, as well as questions such as trade and war in Ukraine. The two countries were in a confrontation on the future of Tiktok in the United States, due to the concerns of the American government concerning data security. The possible agreement would transfer the American assets of Tiktok de Bytedance – the parent company belonging to the Chinese of Tiktok – to the American owners. The president says that Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch will be part of the group of American owners. If the Murdochs seem familiar, it is because they manage a world media empire – which includes television networks like Fox News and websites like News.com. Athletics World Championships

The height jumping superstar Nicola Olyslars has just won its first gold medal in the world championship in Tokyo. It was a dramatic victory after the composition was struck by a huge rainst storm that interrupted events on the ground twice – but that did not prevent the Olysgers which jumped 2 meters incredible to bring gold home. AFL

After a big football weekend, we now have our contenders for the great AFL final. The Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats will go head for the head in a confrontation filled with feline this weekend. He comes after Geelong beaten Hawthrone 115 to 85 Friday evening, leaving the Hawks with a sour taste in their mouths. And on Saturday, the Lions confirmed their place in a third large consecutive final after a 29 -point victory against Collingwood. Lnr

The Penrith Panthers are on the right track for a five tours after beating the Bulldogs of Canterbury 46 to 26 in the semi-finals. Captain Nathan Cleary led the side to the victory marking an essay himself, and Paul Alamoti timed a hat-trick. Panthers will go to Brisbane for a successful prelim final against Broncos on Sunday. Penny Farthing

The British Penny Farthing 2025 championship has just ended in the United Kingdom. Brit Roger Davies, master of vintage bicycle two and a half meters high, took first place and its third national title. Paragliding

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a monkey! What about the Muppets and a guy in a hospital bed? Yes, these are normal scenes for the paragliding paragrowth of the Icarus cut. Held each year in the French Alps, the task deplorers compress the creation of the most eccentric costumes to take the sky. Jigsaw championships

Now in Spain, for the confusing speed! 4,000 people from 72 countries participated this year, but it was Poland that has made its way to victory in individual and pairs competitions. Server

And finally in Paris, where the coffee servers had a race for them: 3 km, while trying not to spread a tray holding a cup of coffee, a croissant and a glass of water. This year's W went to Gibi Ndemane 27 years old.

