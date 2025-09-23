XI extends greetings before the farmers' harvest festival





President Xi Jinping called to adopt multiple measures to stimulate farmers' employment and income and make solid progress to advance global rural vitalization. XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks before the eighth Harvest Festival of Chinese farmers, which fell on Tuesday. He granted festive greetings and sincere greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to farmers and people working in the agricultural and rural sectors. XI said that despite the impacts of natural disasters, such as droughts and floods, China has succeeded in securing stable production on summer grains and increasing the production of early rice this year, and expects another harvest of bumper grains. To advance Chinese modernization, it is necessary to modernize the agricultural sector and rural areas, he said. XI has urged the committees and governments of parties at different levels to give priority to the development of rural areas and agriculture, to improve policies that strengthen agriculture, benefit farmers and enrich rural areas, support the development of agricultural science, technology and equipment and work to increase the global agricultural production capacity. He also expressed the hope that farmers across the country will fully use their initiative and their creativity to build a beautiful and harmonious campaign that is desirable for people to live and work, with active support and involvement of all sectors of society, in order to walk together to a brilliant future of Chinese modernization. The Chinese farmers' festival is the first national festival created specifically for farmers in the country. It started in 2018. The festival coincides with Equinox autumn each year, which is one of the “24 solar terms” of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and generally falls between September 22 and 24 during the country's harvest season. [email protected]

