Blue's men beat the Rivaux by 6 counters in the tournament Super 4 match, Abhishek Sharma marking 74 points on 39 balls.

Former Pakistani captain Imran Khan, who is currently behind bars, laughed at Pakistani cricket after men in green are lost against India in the 2025 Asian Cup. The men in blue defeated the Arch rivals by 6 counters in the super 4 match of the tournament, with Abhishek Sharma Score 74 Runs off 39 Balls.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf received an adapted response to Indian openers after the two tried to drag them to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Imran said Pakistan can only beat India if the President of the PCB Mohin Naqvi and the Count of the Army Asim Munnir play as the country's openers.

According to the PTI news agency, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan revealed the former player's message. Imran also said that former Pakistan Judge Qazi Faez Isa and chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja are expected to officer as an arbitrators. For the role of the third arbitrator, Imran suggested the name of the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar. He has criticized Naqvi in ​​the past, accusing him of destroying Pakistani cricket.

The PCB and the chief of the NAQVI ACC Mohin are under pressure after the team’s poor performance and the problems with the ICC because the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players. PCB has urged the Apex body of international cricket to withdraw the match referee Andy Pycroft for its involvement in the handshake saga, but their request was refused. They threatened to boycott the match against the United Arab Emirates if Andy was not excluded, but the ICC did not change its position, and Pakistan had no choice but to play against the team at home.

