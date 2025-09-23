Politics
Voice: Will the Boriswave sweep the fading at n ° 10?
There is nothing ex like like a former ministerSo, they say, and they generally undergo a sharp drop in their reputation as soon as they leave the office. In the case of Boris Johnson, his popularity, Once so undeniablehas not yet reached his Nadir, who, Post-Partygate, lying to the commons, and various scandals of Sleaze Conservative, says something.
Today, he is accused by Nigel Farage of a historic betrayal of Brexit and the requirements of the British people such as expressed in the 2016 EU referendum, and in many opinion and surveys of opinion since, especially when Johnson was in power. In words Farages: Reform Will deal with BoriswaveThe greatest betrayal of voters trusts modern times.
The load is right, in fact, on this narrow point. The graphics do not lie. There was a peak, a wave, of non-UE immigration when Johnson became Prime Minister Boriswave. As Farage said, The outgoing did not vote for that. Johnson fortunately gave the impression, will we say that Brexit would allow the United Kingdom regain control of the immigration policy And, thus, reduce massively. Johnson could plead that he has never said anything explicit about this; But let's be quite sure that if he had mentioned during all these intense debates a decade ago that a few million people outside the EU would present themselves soon, he would not have won this referendum or become Prime Minister.
As Theresa May said when she took over in 2016The reduction in immigration was the interest of Brexit as long as many people were affected, erroneous or not. Well, after it was expelled by Johnson, the United Kingdom has experienced a net inner flow of historical proportions, while the EU rules fell and the new very praised Australian style point system was introduced by Johnson and its Interior secretary, Priti Patel. Thus, far from endigious migration, it exploded. Almost all of this Boriswave was completely legal, ordered, documented and indeed encouraged by the government of the time led by Johnson. Net immigration quadrupled an average of around 200,000 per year at 789,000 in Boris Johnsons last year as Prime Minister. In all, Boriswave amounted to 2.6 million people, although many students. Now, as the first of the five-year work visas comes to an end, many will require a status established in the United Kingdom, with a hope of being granted to indefinite leave to stay. Farage says that 800,000 are about to do so and he will cancel them for everyone. Some may remain in the much more difficult rules on wages and skill in English with renewed visas; Most will be invited to leave.
The terrible error that Johnson made was to tell people throughout the referendum a decade ago and after that, his Australian style point system would reduce the figures to come, when he knew or did not care that the opposite happens. The EU free -free regime's old regime would be over, so that the British can establish their own rules. They would be, suggested a patel and him, but he was always careful not to put any figure on it. The wise heads at the time wondered exactly what he really thought of migration. His file as a liberal mayor of London suggested that he did not care about immigration and race in the way the others were, and he loved dynamic multicultural entrepreneurship. He was happy to pretend to change his mind to win the referendum and later, as always, but now He and his party pay the price For his awkward attempt to subterfuge. Farage scolded him and destroyed him again and the Conservatives.
It is worth mentioning that The reform policy of the United Kingdom is impassableAnd deeply harmful in economic terms, and that Boriswave was and is very beneficiary for the country. In due time, they can become British citizens and rightly so. For most economists, they are a net contributor to national income, pay their taxes, pay the treatment of the NHS and are useful members of the company. To reform the United Kingdom, they are an increasing burden for the British. This is what exasperated Farage, to the point where he wants to reverse Boriswave and start kicking these people here legally, do not forget outside the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, under a reform government (painful words to type), without complete British citizenship They will not even be eligible for the advantagesRegardless of the amount of tax they pay, even if most of the visa holders work and their benefits during work are there to encourage everyone to pay work and take jobs and work harder, regardless of their immigration status.
These are the arguments concerning politics. In raw political terms, what Farage does is to do with what was formerly the most powerful political star the most powerful Johnson in even greater responsibility, and in particular those who expected him so much from him. He reprimands the conservatives for the great deception of immigration of Johnsons – and they only have to blame. Johnson is now a big blonde electoral albatros.
These 2016 holidays and the Tories Boris 2019 which have been fascinated by him already know that he betrayed them during COVID because of partygateAnd they can see with their own eyes that he had not leveled communities in the North, the midlands and in the coastal cities of England which had been left behind. He did not strengthen better. He increased their taxes. He did Brexit, but not the way he led them to believe. He did not regain control of immigration. Far from it.
It is enormous electoral for farage to rattle all this, and to pin it on Johnson and the Tories. On the one hand, he ensures that supporters of the reform receive no idea of Johnson directing them and unite the right. Johnson must be vilified. There is also an obvious electoral dividend. The chief of the reform has been an expert in the exploitation of grievances and the identification of scapegoats for decades. His script is predictable. Your Taxes are increased and public services are wrappingHe maintains, not because Brexit has depressed investment, trade growth and economic growth (which is the truth), but because all these foreigners who have proven themselves revealed 800,000 who do not work and will never do it, and who are such a drain that they send bankruptcy in Great Britain. And who let them in? Who betrayed you? Have you treated like fools? Why, this fraud Boris Johnson and the Conservatives. Everything is very dishonest on the part of Farage, but if Johnson had really done in 2020 to 2022 what he said, or implicitly, in 2015 and 2016, he would, then Farage would not be able to make these bizarre claims in 2025 and in the next general elections.
Farage knows how to confuse his opponents. In the conservative front bench, there have been discreet frictions between the conservative chief, Kemi Badenoch, who probably agrees with Farage; And patel, who wants to be attacked for his file as secretary at home. It perfectly illustrates their wider dilemma renewable their recent past, or does it defend it? Sentence Boriswave or justify it? Criticize Boris or honor his service? For his party, Boris Johnson is the malicious gift that continues to give.
