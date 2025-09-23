The Supreme Court authorizes the dismissal of trumps of the last Democratic Commissioner at the FTC





The chief judge of the Supreme Court John Roberts, judge Elena Kagan, judge Brett Kavanaugh and judge Amy Condey Barrett attend the address of President Trump in the Congress in March 2025. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The Supreme Court confirmed President Donald Trumps on Monday without the cause of the last Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) despite almost a century of previous court protecting the official.

The court decision 6-3 is the strongest signal of the courts, which could cancel Humphreys executor v. They, a 90 -year decision which, until recently, largely protected independent agencies from excessive political interference from the White House.

In addition to granting Trumps to the request for suspension of the lower court by restoring the FTC commissioner, Rebecca Slaughter, the court also said that he would hear oral arguments in December after having officially canceled Humphreys.

The majority did not offer a legal explanation by exempting Trump from the preceding of the permanent court.

Judge Elena Kagan, in a dissident opinion joined by judges Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, strongly reprimanded the court for granted the suspension while Humphreys remained previous.

The president cannot, as he did here, dismiss an FTC commissioner for no reason, wrote Kagan. To achieve a different result, it is necessary to reverse the rule stated in Humphreys: it implies a sweater rather than accepting the judgment of the congresses on the design of the agency.

The majority may be impatient to take this measure, as suggested by his Certiorari concession before judgment. But until the act is finished, Humphrey controls and prevents the majority from giving the president the unlimited congress of the dismissal power refused to him.

In his dissent, Kagan also echoed the complaints and frustrations that several federal judges have raised on the use of the majority of the emergency or shadow of the courts.

Dozens of times now, the court has granted large exemptions to normal legal and legislative procedures to the president and has often given it extraordinary control over executive power without detailing their reasoning.

These substantial emergency decisions have often left judges from the lower courts in a constraint, not knowing if they should follow a precedent of the formal court or the orders of the majority shadow file which is not a binding legal precedent.

Our emergency file should never be used, as it was this year, to allow what our own previous bars, Kagan wrote. Even more, it should not be used, as it was also, to transfer the government's government authority to the president, and therefore to reshape the separation of the powers of the nations.

This is news. Please check for more details.

