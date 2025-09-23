Hoaks! Nadiem's ​​articles call Jokowi and Luhut receive an IDR 4.5 Billions from the Chromebook case





JAKARTA (Antara / Jacx) – A download on Facebook displays a screenshot of the article with the title which calls the former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Culture) Nadim Makarim was appointed suspect due to the actions of the 7th President Joko Widodo and the President of the National Economic Council, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. In screenshot, Naiem would also have revealed that Jokowi and Luhut received 4.5 billions of rupees in relation to the case of alleged corruption of purchase of laptops Chromebook in the educational digitization program 2019-2022. The following title in the download: “My suspect Makarim Nadim is Jokowi and Luhut, they both receive a lot of money there, there are about 4.5 Billions as a master” Download is also told: “Indonesia is historic on corruption #Sorotan #publik similar to Tom Lembong The lid will also be felt … “ However, it is true that the Nadim article called Jokowi and Luhut received RP. 4.5 Billions of the Chromebook case? The download of screenshot of the article which tells Nadim calls Jokowi and Luhut receives RP. 4.5 billions of the Chromebook case. In fact, the screenshot of the item in the download is a montage. (Facebook) Explanation: However, on the basis of the research, no article was found with the title as indicated in the download. Antara noted that the photo, the name of the author and the time of publication presented were precisely similar to the article of Viva entitled “Presented, Nadim Makarim entrusted the condolences to Ojol to be returned by Rattis». The original article contains Nadim's declaration, a former CEO of Gojek, which expressed condolences to the Affan Kurniawan family, the deceased online motorcycle taxi driver after being crushed by a tactical vehicle Brimob (Santis) during a demonstration. Thus, the assertion that Nadim said that Jokowi and Luhut received 4.5 billions of rupees from the Chromebook affair were hoaks. Claim: Nadiem's ​​articles call Jokowi and Luhut receive an IDR 4.5 Billions from Chromebook Notation: Hoaks Check the facts: Hoaks! Jokowi's video asks Naiem to increase the budget for supplying laptops to RP11 Billion Check the facts: Hoaks! The articles call Nadim submit funds for the purchase of 450 billion RP Chromebook laptops in Jokowi Read also: Hotman revealed that Nadim denied by the Google Cloud affair Reporter: Jacx team

Editor -in -chief: M arief iskandar

