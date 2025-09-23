



In the summer of 2018, a young woman splashed the ink on a poster of Xi Jinping in Shanghai, causing a tragic chain of events which left at least two dead and another disappeared, presumed dead. Dear Dong Yaoqiong, We have never met, but we have followed your tragic story and that of your father over the past seven years. Today is September 23, 2025, three years after your father's death in prison, his body covered with injury and bruising. He was only 54 years old. At the time, we read that you may not have told you that he was dead. Perhaps, even, that he was in prison at all. And then last year, rumors began to circulate among the defenders of rights, friends and family members, which you may also have. No one had heard from you since January 2021. We searched this hospital in the city of hospital n ° 3. Image on his websiteHe has a modern faad with sparkling windows, but we know by the testimony of many others who have been forcibly engaged in psychiatric institutions by the CCP that what is happening in the district of psychiatric detention is cruel, frightening and inhuman. To date, the CPC still uses psychiatric detention on their enemy petitioners who are fighting injustice in their villages, militants who are expressed for freedom and rights. It is one of the most frightening ways that the CCP uses to disappear criticism Forced hospitalization in a mental establishment without medical justification. There are hundreds, even thousands of victims. We have documented everything for our Drugged and detainee report: the psychiatric prisons of Chinas. We have described how people without medical reason are absolutely surrounded in their bed and went to bed in their own waste for hours; How they are subject to atrocious electrohock therapy without anesthesia which leaves them traumatized and crushed; And how they are force -feeding drugs that make them incapable of thinking or feeling. There are no visitors or telephone calls at home. They are locked up like you for months and years at the same time. If they are released and do not remain silent, they come back, again and again. They have no way of being released. They have no way of asking for help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://safeguarddefenders.com/en/blog/letter-dong-yaoqiong-chinas-disappeared-ink-girl

