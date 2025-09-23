



Islamabad [Pakistan]September 23 (Ani): A district and sessions court of Islamabad published on Monday an arrest warrant against the former Sindh governor, Imran Ismail, in the context of a case linked to violence and vandalism during the march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Parts Azadi in 2022, as reported by Geo News.

According to Geo News, the judicial magistrate Mubashhir Hassan Chishti issued the arrest warrant after Ismail did not appear before the court despite his sentenced in the case. The magistrate ordered law authorities to arrest Imran Ismail and produce it in court.

Ismail was reserved in a case recorded at the Bara Kahu police station in Islamabad. The case concerned riot incidents and damage to public goods during the long March of the PTIS in November 2022, which was led by then parish and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Ismail, a senior PTI official at the time, was accused, as well as other party members, of encouraging violence and disturbing public order during the protest movement. However, in May 2023, Ismail officially announced his resignation of the PTI in the midst of a national repression against the party leaders and the supporters following violent protests who broke out after the arrest of Imran Khans.

On October 28, 2022, the PTI began its extended march to the capital of the nations in order to put pressure on the coalition government to organize early elections. Imran Khan directed the Azadi march, which was led in several Pakistani cities in November 2022 with the participation of other PTI officials and supporters. Khans' declaration to dissolve the Assembly marked the end of the walk.

The mandate against Imran Ismail is the last of a series of legal actions against the senior PTI leaders who were part of the parties to mobilize the parties in 2022 and 2023. Several cases continue to undergo a survey, because the judicial power deals with complaints linked to political demonstrations, material damage and incentive to violence. (Ani)

Source

The article was published via a unionized flow. With the exception of the title, the content was published verbatim. The responsibility lies in the original editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/world/islamabad-court-issues-arrest-warrant-against-former-sindh-governor-imran-ismail-in-azadi-march-violence-case20250923054440-146619/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

