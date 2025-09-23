Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Monday, September 22, 2025), praised the reforms of the goods and services tax (TPS) as a pro-people and criticized the Congress party for having ignored the Northeast region, comprising eight states, when it was in power.

Addressing a rally in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, after inaugurating energy, connectivity and health care projects worth 5,100 crores, he declared that revised GST levels would be easier on the monthly family budget.

The new TPS prices applicable from the first day of Navaratri have manufactured essential items, such as cooking supplies, educational equipment for children, shoes and more affordable clothes, said Modi, stressing that his government had constantly reduced income tax rates despite major challenges.

After the simplification of TPS rates at only two panels of 5% and 18%, many items have become a tax franchise, taxes on other goods have been considerably reduced and built a house, the purchase of a two-wheeler, restaurants and trips have become more affordable, he said.

The TPS savings festival will be a memorable step for the people, said the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi has strongly withdrew from the congress for his long-standing trend to avoid difficult development tasks, which had harmed the Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the northeast region. The region has suffered the most because the congress had neglected it for its difficult terrain, he said.

The congress rejected the dwellings near the international border as the last villages to withdraw responsibility and hide its failures. This negligence has led to a continuous migration of tribal and border areas, said Modi.

Change of approach

The government led by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party at the center had changed the northeast approach, realized the last villages as the first villages and backward districts as ambitious and priority districts, he said.

The positivity of this change had led to an accelerated development rate through the program of dynamic villages, considerably improving the quality of life, he said.

More than 450 border villages have experienced rapid progress, with essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity and internet now reaching these regions. These villages emerge as new tourism hubs, helping to verify the migration of border areas to cities, said Modi.

The tourist frequentation of the Arunachal Pradesh had doubled over the past decade, the state going beyond nature and culture to offer conference and concert tourism, he said. The next Tawang Modern Congress Center would add a new dimension to the tourism landscape of the States, said Modi.

Hydropower Boost

Stressing the hydroelectric potential of the State, Mr. Modi threw the foundation stones of two major projects to be executed by the North Electric Power Corporation Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the National Therma Power Corporation Limited.

These projects will have a combined capacity of 426 MW and will have an estimated cost of 3,700 crores.

The 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric project, including three 80 MW units each, is in the Siyom sub-basin of the Shi-Yomi district. It will generate around 1,000 million electricity units per year.

The 186 MW Tato-I hydroelectric project, including three units of 62 MW each, is in the same district. It will generate 803 million electricity units per year.