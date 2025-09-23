Politics
Could organ transplants really make Putin immortal?
Immortality by transplants is unlikely, but the slowdown in aging could improve health. The greater problem is whether longer lives would harm social progress.
What do the world leaders discuss when they believe that no one pays attention to? Recently, the subject was nothing less than immortality.
During a military parade in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping heard whether biotechnology could make eternal life possible. Putin, in particular, has hypothesized that transplants of repeated organs could keep a young person indefinitely.
This statement raises many questions. Although the concept of extension of lifespan is not as eccentric – or also disturbing – as it may seem, there are serious problems to consider.
Could transplantations allow us to live forever?
The idea that current organ transplants could provide immortality is almost certainly incorrect.
A central problem is the source of the organs. The transplanting organs are already rare and allocating them to prolong the life of an aging chief would refuse others the chance to survive.
Putin can rather imagine organs cultivated in the laboratory developed from stem cells, which would avoid this ethical problem. However, even here, science is far from meeting such expectations. Researchers can currently develop small “organoids” which reproduce certain aspects of the tissues, but produce entirely functional and ready organs for transplantation far beyond what technology can achieve.
Even if the unlimited replacement organs were somehow available, aging would always weaken the body's ability to heal and adapt. Returning repeated transplant surgeries – each of a major procedure – would become more and more difficult.
The brain poses an even more insurmountable challenge. Organs such as kidneys or livers can be replaced without affecting personal identity, but the brain cannot. A brain transplant would not preserve the individual; It would mean that someone else occupies the body.
Other approaches
There may be better routes to the increase in longevity.
Scientists have prolonged the life of laboratory animals such as monkeys, mice and fruits fly through drugs, genetic alterations, food changes and cell reprogramming (which involves returning some of the cells of the body to a “younger”, more primitive) state.
It is always difficult to translate animal studies into humans. But nothing suggests that human aging is particularly beyond the modification.
In 2024, Putin launched a national project to fight aging. Could Russia deliver the necessary scientific breakthrough?
Perhaps, however many experts are doubtful, given the fragile research infrastructure of Russia.
But Putin is not the only one to finance research on longevity. The breakthroughs can come from elsewhere – including, potentially, major investments in anti -aging biotechnologies billionaires in the West.
Anti-aging research could provide advantages
Whether they are authoritarian presidents or Billionaires de la Silicon ValleyIt is easy to make fun of the concern of the rich elites with an extension of lifespan.
Death is the big leveler; It comes for all of us. We naturally beware of those who want to rise above.
But we have to disentangle patterns and ethics. It is possible to continue valid projects for bad reasons.
For example, if I donate to an anti-malaria charitable organization simply to impress my appointment in Tinder, you could roll your eyes on my motivations. But the gift itself always achieves good.
The same goes for the extension of the lifespan.
Anti-aging research could have many advantages. Because aging increases the risk of almost all major diseases, slowing down could make people In better health at each age.
If we appreciate the prevention of diseases such as heart disease, cancer and dementia, we must welcome research on the slowdown in aging (which could in turn help reduce these problems).
Is the search for a longer life ethical?
Putin and Xi may seem less concerned to improve the health of the population than to postpone their own death. But is it difficult to want longevity?
Many of us fear death – it's normal and understandable. Death deprives us of all goodsWhile the prospect of dying can be frightening.
Nor is it suspected of wanting more than a “natural” life. Since 1900, life expectancy in rich countries increased over 30 years old. We have to accommodate new improvements.
The most serious ethical concern concerning the extension of the lifespan is that it will lead to social stagnation.
Our opinions become more and more rigid as we age. Young minds often bring new ideas.
If Taylor Swift is still at the top of the graphics in 2089, many other musicians will miss. And we will fail to take advantage of the evolution of pop music.
Music is one thing; Morality is another. The 21st century raises many new challenges – such as climate change and AI developments – which can benefit from new moral perspectives and the turnover of political power.
Russia still led by Putin in 2150 will strike a lot as the most austere version of this concern. Fortunately, we don't need to be too concerned about a 200 -year -old Putin. He is younger and a significant lifespan extension is probably decades.
However, the prospect of ageless autocrats should give us a break. We have to accommodate technologies that slow down aging and help us stay healthier longer, while reminding us that even good technologies can have bad effects.
If we succeed in considerably prolonging the lifespan, we will have to determine how to prevent our societies from becoming as static as some of the elites who direct them.
Written by Julian Koplin, lecturer in bioethics, Monash university & Honorary Fellow, Melbourne Law School, Monash University.
Adapted from an article initially published in The conversation.
|
