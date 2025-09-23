The Supreme Court allows Trump to shoot the FTC commissioner for the moment and will hear the arguments later | Donald Trump





The United States Supreme Court has enabled Donald Trump to dismiss a democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, for the moment, while agreeing to hear arguments in the case in December, setting up a major test of the presidential power on government agencies designed by the congress to be independent.

The court granted a request from the Ministry of Justice to block an order of the judges who had protected Rebecca Slaughter, who continued to challenge the Trumps action, to be returned from the Consumer Protection Agency and Antitrust before the expiration of its mandate in 2029.

The Supreme Court said it would hear arguments in the case, which could lead the judges to cancel a 90 -year precedent of 90 -year employment, set up by the congress to give the heads of certain federal agencies a degree of independence of presidential control.

The court has a conservative majority 6-3. His three liberal judges dissident on Monday, leaving Trump to remove the massacre for the moment.

John Roberts, the chief judge on September 8, interrupted an order from Loren Alikhan, an American district judge based in Washington, a decision that allowed Trump to keep his post slaughter to give the court more time to think about how to meet the demand for justice services.

Federal law allows a president to remove the commissioners of the FTC only for a cause such as ineffectiveness, negligence of duty or embezzlement in power but not for differences in politics. Similar protections cover managers of other independent agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Slaughter was one of the two Democratic commissioners that Trump moved on fire in March. The layoffs have aroused strong criticism from the Democratic Senators and Antimonopole groups concerned that this decision was designed to eliminate the opposition within the agency to large companies.

Alikhan in July blocked Trumps drawing from slaughter, rejecting the argument of Trump administrations according to which the occupation protections illegally encroach on the presidential power. The American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit on September 2 in a 2-1 decision maintained the decision of the judges in place.

The Supreme Court has not set a precise date for the arguments scheduled for December.

The lower courts have ruled that statutory protections protected the members of the FTC to be withdrawn without cause with the American Constitution in the light of a 1935 Supreme Court precedent in a case called Humphreys executor against the United States. In this case, the court ruled that a president has no unhindered power to withdraw the commissioners of the FTC, lacking Franklin Roosevelts licensed from an FTC commissioner with policy differences.

The Trump administration in his Supreme Court file in the Slaughters case argued that the modern FTC exercises much more important powers than the 1935 FTC, and therefore its members can be dismissed by the president.

Lawyers for slaughter in court documents have rejected this assertion, arguing that the development of FTCs over the decades is a history of continuity, no transformation.

