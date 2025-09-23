Politics
The Turkish president says that Israel commits a “complete genocide” in Gaza, blame Netanyahu
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Israel was committing a “full genocide” to Gaza and had directly accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for murders.
“I don't think we can explain it in another way. It is completely a genocide. And this genocide is caused by Netanyahu. Netanyahu, mercilessly, unfortunately killed tens of thousands with this genocide,” Erdogan told Fox News on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He added that more than 120,000 people had been injured in Gaza and that Türkiye took many injured in the country for treatment.
“We are fully opposed to this genocide,” he said.
Asked about the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the hostages he has, Erdogan rejected the assertions that the blame rests only with Hamas.
“It is not a crime that is unilateral. I think it would be wrong to just accuse Hamas about it. At the same time, how can we put aside what Netanyahu did? ” He said.
He accused Israel of blind attacks on civilians, adding: “Regarding weapons, it (Hamas) cannot even be compared to Israel, and Israel uses this merciless power, seven to 70 years old, children, women, the elderly. They don't have pity. And these people are killed. “
On the prospects for the implementation of the conflict, Erdogan was skeptical, comparing it to the war unresolved in Russia-Ukraine.
“You may remember (American president Donald Trump) said:” I will finish the Russian-Ukraine war. “Does it end? Is he?
When asked if he saw Hamas as a terrorist group, he rejected the idea.
“I don't see Hamas as a terrorist organization. On the contrary, I see it as a resistance group … They use what they have to try to defend themselves. ”
Israel killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross -border attack in Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. The military campaign devastated the enclave, which faces famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court published Netanyahu arrest warrants and its former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for his war against the enclave.
-F-35 Turkish-American hunting jets
The Turkish president discussed his next meeting with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, where he said he was expecting to raise the F-35 blocked hunting program.
“We are partners of the F-35 project,” he said, adding: “So far we have paid $ 1.4 billion … Some planes were on the verge of delivery, but at the last minute, delivery was interrupted. I don't think it becomes a very strategic partnership,” he said.
Although the United States recently approved the sale of F-16 Fighter Jets in Türkiye, disagreements persist on the purchase by Ankara of the S-400 air defense system in Russia, which led to the elimination of the country of the F-35 program and to the subsequent American sanctions.
President Erdogan said that talks to the White House will also cover the delivery of F-16 jets, the production, maintenance and wider cooperation of defense.
On the economic and industrial ties of the United States, he expressed his optimism.
“I think it will improve considerably, especially in the defense industry. At the same time, in industry and technology, Türkiye and the United States will improve their relations,” he said.
Regarding the Russian-Ukraine War, President Erdogan underlined Türkiye's balanced relations with the two countries.
“Russia has very serious losses. Ukraine also has very serious losses, both in human terms and financially. We would not have wanted this to happen,” he said.
He suggested that NATO could adopt a model similar to the approach of Türkiye in the engagement of the two parties diplomatically to reduce tensions.
President Erdogan has also criticized the position of Europe towards Türkiye, noting that despite being a member of NATO for over 50 years, the country has not been admitted to the European Union.
“I think it's unfair,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/turkish-president-says-israel-is-committing-complete-genocide-in-gaza-blames-netanyahu/3695602
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
