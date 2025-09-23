



The speakers have long been based on paracetamol for pain and fever. Credit: BSIP / Universal Images Group / Getty

Acetaminophen or analgesic paracetamol is one of the most widely taken drugs during pregnancy, used by about half of all pregnant people in the world.

But today, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) has announced that it would slap a new warning label on the drug, citing a possible association between autism in children and the use of acetaminophen, also called Tyenol in the United States, during pregnancy.

President Donald Trump, however, was not as nuanced in his language: do not take Tylenol, he said severally in a wide-awaited announcement of autism. Fighting like hell so as not to take it, he said.

Autistic people show differences in social communication and interaction, and the prevalence of autism has increased in some countries in recent decades. But many researchers who study prudent autism that there is not enough data to link autism and acetaminophen and that focusing on such a link is only a distraction.

Autism is increasing: what is really behind the increase?

There is no final evidence suggesting that the use of paracetamol in mothers is a cause of autism, and when you see associations, they are very, very small, explains James Cusack, Director General of Autistica, a charter of research and autistic campaign in the United Kingdom in London, which is autistic. At the heart of that, people try to look for simple answers to complex problems.

During today's announcement, the Secretary in the United States of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr, acknowledged that autism has many possible causes. FDA commissioner Martin Makary noted that, in some cases, insufficient transport of nutritional folate in the brain has been linked to common features in autism. The FDA announced today that it would trigger the approval of a form of folate called leucuvorine for people with low folate levels in the liquid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

But Kennedy, a long-standing anti-vaccine defender, and Trump has focused their attention today on two other factors which, according to them, could be linked to autism: acetaminophen and vaccines. Research decades have repeatedly found any reproducible link between vaccines and autism.

The evidence does not support a causal link between acetaminophen or vaccines and autism, explains Sura Alwan, clinical teratologist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and executive director of Pear-Net, a non-profit organization pleading for health and research on maternal fetal health. Suggesting the opposite can feed disinformation and undermine confidence in safe treatments and immunizations.

Here, nature examines the evidence of a link between acetaminophen, which is used to treat fever as well as pain and autism.

What is the strength of the data connecting autism and acetaminophen?

Scientists say that the most robust research does not link the use of autism and acetaminophen during pregnancy. The best controlled studies are less likely to find even a low risk, explains Helen Tager-Flusberg, a psychologist who studies autism at the University of Boston, Massachusetts, and even then, what spoke is a minor association. We do not think that the taking of acetaminophen in any way contributes to actually provoking autism.

It is difficult to determine whether there is a link between the drug and autism, explains Viktor Ahlqvist, epidemiologist at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and co-author of what could be the biggest study1 on the link. The drug is available over the counter, so a lot of use is not recorded in medical databases. This means that researchers rely on self-assessment, which can be unreliable.

Confusion factors are an even more important problem. Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are generally less healthy than those who do not do so, perhaps because they had an infection or an underlying condition. Any apparent link between acetaminophen and autism can therefore be explained by these other health factors rather than by the drug itself. Although scientists try to adapt to such confusion factors in their studies, these adjustments are rarely sufficient, says Ahlqvist. This is one of the reasons why studies in search of a link have produced contradictory results.

The study led by AHLQVIST exploited data on nearly 2.5 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 and in healthy health data countries on acetaminophen prescriptions during pregnancy and on the self-declary use collected by midwives, as well as if children then received autism diagnoses.

The study showed that around 1.42% of children exposed to acetaminophen during pregnancy were autistic, against 1.33% of children who were not exposed a very small difference, explains Ahlqvist.

The team also compared pairs of brothers and sisters (born of the same mother), one of whom had been exposed to acetaminophen and one who had not done so. The brothers and sisters share half of their genome and share a similar education and health of the history of mothers, therefore any difference detected of autism between brothers and sisters is more likely to be due to the drug. The researchers found no association between acetaminophen and autism using this method which supports the idea that the links found in other studies have been really explained by confusion factors.

Another major high quality study 2 of Japan, including more than 200,000 children, also using comparisons of brothers and sisters and published this year, no link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism.

Are there studies that connect drugs and autism?

A review3 studies published in August in the Environmental Health's journal concluded that there is an association. But the researchers interviewed by nature rather point to the contrasting results of a review4 of high quality studies on the subject. This review, published in February, concluded that in utero exposure to acetaminophen cannot give an increased clinically significant risk of autistic spectrum disorder.

There is no solid evidence or convincing studies to suggest that there is a causal relationship and that the conclusions drawn from the contrary are often motivated, underestimated and not supported by the most robust methods, said Monique Botha, an associate professor in social and developmental psychology at the University of Durham, in the United Kingdom, in comments to the Media Center, a British press office.

We believe that independent and solid science clearly shows that the taking of acetaminophen does not cause autism, explains a spokesperson for the manufacturer of Tylenols, Kenvue Inc. in Summit, New Jersey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-02876-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos