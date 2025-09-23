The European relationship with the United States is not moored, but it has also lost its bearings with regard to China, captured by competing forces which shoot and grow in opposite directions.

China European policy was a function of the Washingtons. When Barack Obama tried and failed to Pivot in Asia In 2011, the Europeans rocked in the conviction that their relationship with Asia could continue to be motivated by trade, with security after the fact.

Despite the rise in tensions in the southern China Sea, the Korean peninsula and the Taiwan Strait, European governments have seen Asia, including China, through an economic predominance lens. The initiative of the Chinas and the Road belt was initially considered a purely economic company, lacking in strategic edge. It was only when American-Chinese relations were embedded, under the first Trump administration, then especially under Joe Biden, that Brussels changed speed.

China was no longer considered a partner, but more prudent, as a systemic competitor and rival. Investment screeningThe export prices and controls have entered the European lexicon when they were talking about China. The link with the United States was clear. While the EU has rejected any decoupling of China, considering that it is undesirable and impossible, it began to recommend the casualness instead. Once unpacked, it is no different from other European brand concepts such as strategic autonomy and economic security. But the timing and the framing of the Bruxelss more fellow line clearly indicated that its northern star on China was Washington.

This worked as long as the transatlantic relationship was strong and the Washingtons approach in China was clear and predictable. None of this is true today. The hardening to match the assertion of Chinas, for example, by accepting and even pleading for the role of the natos in East Asia, continues to anger Beijing.

But that no longer necessarily brings together the favor in Washington. The Trump administration can intimidate Europeans to impose costs on China, for example by applying secondary sanctions to countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas. But that does not guarantee that Trump will remain near Europe on Ukraine, or that Washington intends to exert significant economic pressure on Beijing. So far, his China, which has kept the upper hand in the trade war with the United States. Trump treats Europe as a subordinate: he is happy to see him inflict economic pain in Beijing at his own expense, but wants to avoid undergoing such costs himself. As for most things related to Trump, it is a launch of the medal that he degenerates or concludes agreements with Beijing, naturally above the head of European and Asian partners.

With Washingtons North Gone star, Europeans are left to determine what they really think and how they will act towards China. Should they double trade protectionism to counter the negative impact on Europe of Chinese industrial overcapacity? Should they encourage Chinese technological transfers to the continent, avoid a trade war and jointly develop a strategy with Asia to save the world trade order? Should they kiss Chinese green technology, aware that carrying out the energy transition and encountering climatic ambitions is impossible without it, or trying to dilute green dependence on China? And in the world in the world, while the United States is out of the field of development aid, can the EU counter the great belt of China and the road initiative, or should it be reconciled on its own gateway infrastructure global initiative?

None of these questions have simple answers. Making them even more difficult are two underlying dilemmas which are at the heart of the future of Europe.

The first is the future of liberal democracy in Europe. Democracy is threatened in the West. The extreme right, the nationalist and populist forces are increasing, as well as polarization, radicalization, disinformation and extremism, threatening fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and the separation of powers. China, unlike Russia and the Maga Movement in the United States, does not explicitly support these far-right forces, and it does not seem to want to export its model of government. However, given that China is the ultimate case of an authoritarian economic system, it inspires those of Europe who want to see their country move in an illiberal direction. No wonder the European partners closest to Chinas are Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia, as was clearly exposed when their leaders (or, in the case of Hungaries, Minister of Foreign Affairs) attended the Military Parade from Chinas in Beijing in September. Regarding the magnetic print that China exerts on authoritarian and illiberal forces in Europe, there are not many European governments and institutions to expect from Beijing. It is up to them to demonstrate that liberal democracy delivers.

The second dilemma concerns security, and in particular war in Ukraine. While China claims to be neutral by maintaining the links with kyiv and Moscow and, at least theoretically, supports sovereignty and territorial integrity in practice on the side of Moscow. President Xi Jinpings has no friendship limits with Vladimir Putin is increasingly exposed, and Beijing's peace efforts on Ukraine have proven to be empty. In fact, China has obviously benefited from the war, not only through cheap Russian oil and gas, but above all strategically: Russia has become the subordinate partner of the relationship.

Europe cannot push China to turn its back on Russia, or expect it to stop negotiating with Russia. But if China was really neutral, it would not support Russia thanks to the export of double -use technology. If he really wanted war to end, it would exert pressure on Moscow, just as he did to alleviate the worst instincts of poutins when he irresponsibly threatened the use of nuclear weapons. Especially now that Trumps has failed diplomacy on Ukraine has revealed to everything that his Putin, and Putin alone, who does not want war to end.

When I was in Beijing this month, I argued that Ukraine now represents a fundamental interest in Europe, and that the position of Chinese on the war is the greatest spine of Europe-China relations. I said that it was not only a question of values ​​on which, tragically, any remaining European credibility has collapsed since the Gaza War but of security interests. The answers I obtained were told. Just as Europeans now see their relations with China through the objective of Russia, China sees Europe through the paradigm of its competition with the United States. Beijing believes that if the worst arrives at the worst in American-Chinese relations, Europe would be held with Washington, despite Trump and the abandonment and betrayal of Europe. For China, I was told that the maintenance of Russia next to it is a strategic must. In the current circumstances, Russia prevails over Europe from the point of view of Beijing. It is difficult not to see the logic.

Russia represents a vital threat to European security and Europeans will lean back to keep the United States engaged in their defense. This is likely to fail, whatever the flattery and the absence of self they offer to Trump. And although Europe can potentially face Russia without the United States, it cannot do it while China is also in its reticle.

This leaves Europe without easy exit, but wishing the problem is not an answer.