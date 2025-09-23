



Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Legend of Cricket Imran Khan made fun of the president of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, and the head of the general army asim is having consecutive defeats of the Pakistans against India at the current Asian Cup in Dubai. Addressing journalists on Monday, Khans' sister Aleema Khan said that Imran suggested that the only way to win a cricket match against India was if army leader Gen Munir and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Naqvi beats as a workers while the referees should be the chief judge of Pakistan Qazi The election of Pakistan Sinkandar Sultan Raja. She added that the third referee should be the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar.imran Khan, blames the chief of the PCB for having damaged Pakistan Cricketkhan, who led Pakistan to their first and the only title of the ODI World Cup in 1992, criticized leadership of the Cricket Boards. He blamed Naqvi to have damaged Pakistani cricket by incompetence and nepotism. Despite imprisonment, his remarks continue to make the headlines in political and sports circles. Dinesh Karneria criticizes Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Danish Kaneria did not hold back after the Pakistans defeat in India in the aggressive attack of the Asia Cup, saying that the India opening pair was completely untangled by the Pakistans with their aggressive approach. Beating first, Pakistan reached 171/5 in 20 Overs, with Sahibzada Farhan contributing to 58 points and Faheem Ashraf adding a 20 undefeated ball on only eight bullets in the Over.Live EventiNendias Chase final was dominated by Abhishek Sharma, which broke 74 off 39 deliveries, hitting six and five. He and Shubman Gill (47 out of 28) carried out 105 points in the first 10 Overs, setting up a victory at six India counters to start their super oven campaign on a high. Sahibzada Farhan reported an AK-47, but Shubman Gill and Sharma even followed him with a flying kiss. This is how you do. The counterattack of the Indian-priests was so destructive that the Pakistani players were left bambboozes. Theres Dhulai then Theres Maha Dhulai. It was the latter, Kaneria told Ians on Monday. He added that the India opening duo is capable of hunting even more important targets. When you have players like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as a workers, even 200 may look like a small total against them on such a counter. The two are class players, said Kaneria.

The former Spinner also criticized the habit of Pakistans to blame individuals after defeat, pointing towards the dismissal of Fakhar Zamans as the last example.

Zaman, who had struck Jasprit Bumrah for two early limits, was captured in the third on Hhelik Pandyas Ball slower. The third referee confirmed that Sanju Samson had taken the proper take.

Now, Pakistan will seek another scapegoat, and they have found one in the dismissal of Fakhar Zamans. Hell is crying now, saying that he had not come out. But it was a clear and clean catch from Sanju Samson, the gloves were clearly under the ball. And yet, Pakistan will surely cry on it, speaking of the benefit of doubt. Fakhar will hang on to this excuse, said Kaneria.

India will then play Bangladesh on Thursday, while Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on Wednesday in an essential confrontation.

