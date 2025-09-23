With international figures, Jokowi obtained a new job from Bloomberg





ILLUSTRATION. Jokowi was appointed member of the World Consultative Council of Bloomberg New Economy.

Journalist: kompas.com | Editor: Adi Wikanto Kontan.co.id – Jakarta. New news on the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). After removing the president's headquarters, Jokowi is no longer unemployed. Jokowi obtained a new job from Bloomberg. Jokowi was appointed member of the World Consultative Council of Bloomberg New Economy. Report of his official page on Monday (09/22/2025), Bloomberg New Economy is a global platform for dialogues and the exchange of discourse on economic transformation for market development. Jokowi has become one of the 22 members of the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council. In addition to Jokowi, there are a number of important figures named the Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board, namely: The former chief economist of the World Monetary Organization (IMF) Gita Gopinath, who is also a member of the World Advisory Council.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore, He Gan Kim Yong, who was called head of the World Advisory Council

Bloomberg explained that the World Advisory Council was trained in April 2025 to help overcome the complex challenges that the world is confronted. Persons appointed members of the Advisory Group have experience at the highest level in the activities of commercial, government and multilateral organizations. "So that their contribution is very important to guide our efforts," wrote Bloomberg. Bloomberg's new economy will herself bring leaders of all private government and world to the largest challenges on world well-being and collaborate to find solutions.

