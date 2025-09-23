Trump urges pregnant women to avoid tylenol on an unproven autistic link





Madeline Halpert and

Nadine YouF

Watch: Trump says that taking Tylenol is “not good” for pregnant women

In the United States, doctors will soon be invited not to prescribe Tylenol pain relievers for pregnant women, said US President Donald Trump, citing a disputed link between medication and autism.

Trump made this announcement on Monday in the oval office alongside the health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The American president said that taking paracetamol, the main ingredient of Tylenol, also known in the United States under the name of acetaminophen, “is not good” and that pregnant women should only take it in the event of extreme fever.

Some studies have shown a link between pregnant women taking tylenol and autism, but these results are incoherent and non -conclusive. The manufacturer of Tylenol Kenvue defended the use of medication in pregnant women.

In a declaration to the BBC, he said: “We think that independent and solid science clearly shows that the taking of acetaminophen does not cause autism. We do not agree with any suggestion, the opposite and we are deeply concerned about the risk to the health that this poses for the expectations of mothers.”

Acetaminophen – Tylenol's active ingredient – is the safest relief option for pregnant women, he added, and without it, women are faced with a dangerous choice between suffering in conditions such as fever or the use of more risky alternatives.

During the announcement on Monday, Kennedy said that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will publish a opinion of doctors on what he described as the potential risk of taking tylenol during pregnancy.

He said the FDA will also start the process of launching a change in safety label on medication and will launch a public health campaign to spread awareness.

Kennedy added that the FDA will soon approve Leucuvorine, a decades old medication used to protect cancer patients against toxicity to chemotherapy, to be used as treatment for autistic children.

FDA commissioner Marty Makary said approval will be based on research which, according to him, suggests that the drug could help children who are deficient in folate, a form of vitamin B, improve their verbal communication.

What is Leucovorine?

The foundation of autism sciences, an American charitable organization, said that low folate levels at the start of pregnancy have been linked in certain studies to an increased risk of autism in children, although the results are not consistent.

Studies in Norway, the United States and Israel have found that mothers who took supplements of folic acid around design have children with a probability of 30 to 70% of autism. But other studies have not found a significant association.

The charitable organization said that the folate suggestion could improve certain symptoms comes from Leucovorine's trials, also known as folinic acid.

Some research has shown that unlike ordinary folic acid, folinic acid can more easily cross the blood brain barrier and approach vitamin deficiency.

Four small randomized trials, all using different doses and success measurements, have been carried out. One, from 2016, studied 48 autistic children in the United States and found improvements in verbal communication compared to a placebo.

But the researchers warned that science is still in the early stages, and more work is necessary before any firm conclusion can be drawn.

Medical experts grow back

In April, Kennedy promised “a massive effort of tests and research” to determine the cause of autism in five months.

Trump described a “horrible crisis” and a problem of which he has “very strong feelings” on Monday.

But the experts warned that finding the causes of autism – a complex syndrome that has been sought for decades – would not be simple.

The widespread opinion of researchers is that there is no cause for autism, which is considered to be the result of a complex mixture of genetic and environmental factors.

Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and gynecologists said in a statement that Monday's announcement “was not supported by all scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the numerous and complex causes of neurological challenges in children”.

The main group of health professionals said that doctors across the country have always identified Tylenol as one of the only analgesics safe for pregnant women.

“Studies that have been carried out in the past show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen in any quarter and fetal development problems,” said the group.

The drug is recommended by other major medical groups as well as other governments around the world.

Getty images

The main medical groups say that it is sure that pregnant women take Tylenol, also known as paracetamol

In August, an examination of the research led by the dean of the Chan School of Public Health of Harvard revealed that children can be more likely to develop autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders when exposed to Tylenol during pregnancy.

Researchers argued that certain measures should be taken to limit the use of the drug, but said it was still important to treat maternal fever and pain, which can also have negative effects for children.

But another study, published in 2024, found no relationship between exposure to tylenol and autism.

He was led by examining a population sample of 2.4 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019. About 7.5% of them were exposed to acetaminophen during pregnancy.

By comparing the autism rates between those exposed to those who were not, as well as the comparison of the brothers and sisters who shared genetics, the study concluded that there was no increased risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual impairment which can be definitively linked to acetaminophen.

“There is no solid evidence or convincing studies to suggest that there is a causal relationship,” said Monique Botha, professor of social and developmental psychology at the University of Durham.

Dr. Botha added that pain relief for pregnant women “lacked terribly”, tylenol being one of the only safe options for the population.

Autism diagnoses have increased sharply since 2000 and, by 2020, the rate in children aged 8 years reached 2.77%, according to American centers for the control and prevention of diseases (CDC).

Scientists attribute at least part of the rise to increased awareness of autism and an expansion definition of the disorder. Researchers also studied environmental factors.

In the past, Kennedy has offered demystified theories on the increase in autism rates, blaming vaccines despite a lack of evidence.

