



The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that the recent comments by President Donald Trump on the hatred of his opponents were an example of the president “authentically himself”.

On Sunday, while talking to the commemorative service of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona, Trump said that he disagreed with Kirk wanting the best for his opponents.

“This is where I didn't agree with Charlie,” said Trump. “I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry.”

Her comments came after Kirk's widow Erika said that she had forgiven the man who killed her husband and that “the response to hatred is not hatred”.

During a press briefing on Monday, PBS News White House correspondent Liz Landers questioned Trump's remarks in the midst of increased political tensions.

“Look, the president is authentically himself,” said Leavitt. “I think that is why millions of Americans across the country love and support him, notably Erika Kirk, whom you have so beautifully seen on stage with the president in an unthinkable moment, in the midst of an unthinkable tragedy and was based on the president.”

Kirk, one of the most eminent conservative activists in the country, was fatally killed earlier this month while he was expressed at the University of Utah Valley.

