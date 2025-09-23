Hoaks! Jokowi's video asks Naiem to increase the budget for supplying laptops to RP11 Billion





Jakarta (Antara / Jacx) – A 38 -second video download on the platform X Mounting that President Joko Widodo asked the former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Culture), Nadiem Makarim, to increase the budget for laptop computers to 11,000 billion rupees. This story is associated with the legal status of Nadim Makarim which is currently appointed suspect in the case of alleged corruption of the purchase of laptops Chromebook in the 2019-2022 education digitization program, with a loss of state estimated at 1.98 Billion of RP. The video is displayed by Jokowi, called Nadim to increase the budget. The story that appears can be seen as follows: “Moment Jokowi asked Nadim to increase the budget for laptop's purchases by 11 billions.” However, is it true that the video was when Jokowi asked Nadim to increase the budget for laptop computers to RP11 Billion? Video downloads that argue that Jokowi has asked Nadim to increase the budget for laptop computers to RP11 Billion. In fact, Jokowi in fact asked Nadim to increase the research budget in tertiary establishments, and not a laptop supply budget. (X) Explanation: Based on research, the claim is not true. Video traffic is synonymous with a bubble program entitled “Jokowi asked Nadiem to add research funds». In the original recording, Jokowi in fact asked Nadim to increase the research budget in tertiary establishments, and not a laptop supply budget. The statement was delivered by Jokowi during the speech of the Indonesian Chancellor forum in Surabaya, in East of Java on Monday (15/01/2024) and was broadcast online. Jokowi in his remarks said: “It means once again, Mr. Nadim has an extended budget. It is normal to start this year. Later, you will change the president. But it starts first. The president who will come will certainly be inevitably (you) will continue. I do not know (from the candidate pair) 01, whether 02, I don't know 03. Thus, the assertion in the video which said that Jokowi asked Nadim to increase the purchase budget of RP11 billion RP-Ouvrages to be mistaken or disinform. Check the facts: Hoaks! The articles call Nadim submit funds for the purchase of 450 billion RP Chromebook laptops in Jokowi Check the facts: Hoaks! Video of the Attorney General Set Nadim Dpo Laptop Corruption Corruption Read also: AGO Response Hotman claims the problems of Nadies like Tom Lembong Reporter: Jacx team

