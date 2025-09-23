Politics
PM Modi Pitch for Swadeshi products, welcomes TPS reforms as “savings festival”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday September 22, September 22.
In an open letter to the Indians, which he published on X, Modi declared that from September 22, the reforms of the new generation TPS began to make their presence felt, marking the beginning of a “ GST Bachat Utsav '' or the “ `savings festival of TPS '' across the country.
Reforms to increase savings
“This year, the holiday season brings an additional reason to rejoice. These reforms will strengthen the savings and benefit directly at each section of the company, whether farmers, women, young people, the poor, the middle class, traders or MPMs. They will encourage greater growth and investments and accelerate the progress of each state and region,” said the Prime Minister.
An important feature of the next generation TPS reforms is that there will be mainly two panels of 5% and 18%, he said.
“Daily essential elements such as food, drugs, soap, toothpaste, insurance and many other items will now be exempt from tax or fall into the lowest 5% tax slab. The goods that were earlier taxed at 12% have almost entirely moved to 5%. It is greatly encouraging to see various traders and merchants who then put in place.
Ambitious neo-Moyenne class
In recent years, 25 people have surpassed poverty and formed an ambitious neo-Milieu class, he said.
“In addition, we have also strengthened the hands of our middle class with massive income tax reductions, which guarantee zero taxes until RS 12 Lakh. If we combine income tax reductions and the next generation GST, they add to the savings nearly Rs 2.5 Lakh crores for people,” he said.
“Your cleaning expenses will reduce and it will be easier to make aspirations such as building a house, buying a vehicle, buying aircraft, eating or planning a family vacation,” said the Prime Minister.
“TPS has brought uniformity, relief”
Noting that the country's TPS journey, which began in 2017, was a turning point in the release of citizens and companies on the web of multiple taxes, Modi said that the TPS has united on the country economically.
“” One nation, one tax “has brought uniformity and help. The TPS council, with the active participation of the center and the states, has made many pro-personal decisions. Now, these new reforms take us further, simplifying the system, reducing rates and putting more savings in the hands of the people,” he said.
“Our small industries, traders, traders, entrepreneurs and MPMEs will also see more ease of doing business and ease of compliance. Taxes lower, lower prices and simpler rules will mean better sale, less compliance burden and growth in opportunities, in particular in the MSME sector,” he said.
Concentrate on Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Affirming that the collective objective of the people is Viksit Bharat by 2047, Modi said that to achieve this, walking on the path of autonomy is imperative.
These reforms strengthen our local manufacturing base, opening the way to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.
“On a related note, this holiday season, let us also resolve to support products made in India.
“Whenever you buy a product manufactured by our own craftsmen, workers and industries, you help many families earn their living and create job opportunities for our young people,” said Modi.
He called traders and merchants to sell products made in India. “Let's say proudly – what we buy is Swadeshi. Let's proudly say – what we sell is Swadeshi,” said the Prime Minister.
