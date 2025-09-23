China has made its doors for years against the United States to force the sale of Tiktok, once accusing Washington of demonstrating the logic of thieves in response to the success of platforms.

Now, Beijing boasts on how the video sharing platforms, the Chinese owner, Bytedance, could give up ownership of his American operations.

The turnaround has raised questions about what China could expect in return, analysts suggesting that Beijing have come to consider Tiktok as a useful negotiation program to win concessions on more urgent problems.

China has not yet confirmed an agreement on Tiktok, which Washington has implemented as a Propaganda tool in Beijing and a threat to privacy, and there are many questions unanswered on what a sale would imply.

The most crucial of everyone is the question of knowing and would control the algorithm of Tiktoks recommendations, which has been recognized to fuel the explosive popularity of platforms in the United States, where it claims more than 170 million users.

Under Chinese export controls introduced in 2020, companies are prohibited from transferring sensitive technologies such as Tiktoks algorithm without government approval.

Last month, China Daily, managed by the state, warned in an editorial that the export restrictions presented a red line for the Tiktok transaction.

If China is willing to put control of the algorithm, it will expect important concessions on issues such as trade, the edge of Chinese technology, and Taiwan, said Dexter Roberts, member of the non -resident senior at the world of the Atlantic China.

If something was changing on the Chinese side that now makes them more ready to agree on Tiktok, I think it is because they feel that they can get much more from the Trump administration than they were originally thinking, and they can consider using Tiktok as a negotiation lever, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

On the American side, President Donald Trump seems eager to quickly reach an agreement on Tiktok as part of an effort to lock his first face -to -face meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping since his return to the White House, said Roberts.

And to obtain this plate and this agreement, it seems that it is ready to give a lot in return, he said.

Although China and the United States praised the prospects for a resolution at the time on Tiktok, the parties offered accounts considerably different from the place where things are.

During a briefing on Monday, a senior name-free house official was cited as indicating to the media that the Trump administration was convinced that China was on board with an agreement that would see the Tiktoks algorithm authorized to a new joint venture in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oracle, based in Texas, of which the billionaire co -founder Larry Ellison is an ardent support of Israel, would supervise and recycle the algorithm under license using American data, according to reports from the comments of civil servants.

Since the start of the 2023 war in Gaza, in which Israels' attacks have killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, Ellison has supported cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure in Israel.

The growing role of oracles in Future Tiktoks occurs after several Republican legislators have, since 2023, accused the platform of promoting Pro-Palestinian content.

The latest Briefing of the White House intervened after Trump, who repeatedly extended the deadline for forcing a sale of the platform, said on Friday that he had entered into an agreement during a telephone conversation of almost two hours with XI.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday that the spin-off would see Tiktok controlled by a board of directors of seven members, filled with six Americans and would ensure that her algorithm is controlled by America.

The United States and China now support info-nationalism, Jeffrey Towson, a digital strategy consultant, formerly based in China, told Al Jazeera.

China has long insisted on the flow of information controlled at the national level, not by companies or foreign entities. The United States has now come to the same conclusion. Digital platforms create powerful control points. They can shape and limit what can be said, read and watch.

Although it is not clear how the sale of Tiktok could take place under Chinese law, an agreement on the platform could mark a de-escalation of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, said Heiwai Tang, director of Asia Global Institute in Hong Kong.

If the current additional 30% American prices on China could be lowered, the gain for China would be important, Tang told Al Jazeera.

China did not go so far as to say that the parties have reached a basic consensus on Tiktok.

Chinas' position on Tiktok's question is clear: the Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of Chinas and takes into account the interests of both parties, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas in a press release after XIS.

The Chinese language on a framework to resolve the Tiktok dispute leaves room for negotiations, and details that really gets the algorithm which, of course, said that Washington said that the United States could still be won, the Atlantic's advice that Roberts said.

Chunmeizi SU, media and communications lecturer at the University of Sydney, who is researching platforms such as Tiktok, expressed the doubt that the complete details of the Tiktoks algorithm would be provided in any license agreement.

Tiktoks algorithm does not only concern Tiktok; It is a basic technology that has been used among other applications under Bytedance. There is a red line here for the company. I think they prefer to close Tiktok us to reveal the details of their algorithms, told Al Jazeera in Al Jazeera.

If it is the net profit, this means that the license agreement will only provide technologies at the surface level, or, in other words, a tiktok shell. And even it will take a long time to achieve.

Although an agreement on Tiktok would reduce the temperature between the United States and China, the parties would probably avoid explicitly connecting the sale to concessions in other areas, said Charlie Chai, vice-director of research at 86research, based in Beijing.

I do not think there will be an explicit compromise or a will get anything in return, Chai told Al Jazeera. Washington could quietly delay new prices or export restrictions later, he said, but that would be done as an extension of a good faith negotiation.

It is important to preserve the political optics that no explicit trade has been made to the detriment of so-called non-negotiable basic interests, which can easily lead to allegations that neither Beijing nor Washington want to face, added Chai.