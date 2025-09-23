Ex -waketum Gerindra Arief Poyuono has become Commissioner Pelindo











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia The shareholders of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) appointed the former vice-president of the Poyuonoso Gerindrarief Party as a commissioner. Arief sat in the headquarters of the Pelindo Commissioner to replace the expert staff for the Bumn Andus Winarno ministry industry. This is based on the decree of companies constituted by the Minister (BUNM) as actionary of the series A and Ptdanantara de Dwiwarna, the management of assets as workers in the B series. Citing CNN Indonesia, Monday (22/09/2025), Ariefdeleted from the management of the GERIRA 2020-2025 period management. His move at the time would have been because of his statements which were considered to be counterproductive and often congratulated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

In addition, shareholders also rejectHambra as deputy director of the president and Mega Satria as director of finance because he had been appointed financial director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga on July 4, 2025. Pelindo also changed the nomenclature of the board of directors by eliminating the deputy director. Then, director of the strategy to become commercial director, management director to become operations director, the director of investments is the director of commercial development. In addition, there are additional seats for the risk management director and the technical director. In addition, Pelindo also moved the mission of a number of members of the board of directors, including Putut Sri Muluyanto to occupy the president of the director of operations, Drajat Suristic was commercial director and the boy Robyanto was director of risk management. Then, Bachtiar Soeria Atmadja replaced Mega Satria as director of finance, Hosadi APRIZA PUTRA as Director of Business Development and Muhammad Suriawan Wakan as technical director. Thus, the following are the commission agents and the new directors to Pelindot: Commissioner: President Commissioner: AGUS Suhartono

President deputy commissioner: Sunntana

Commissioner: Jodi Mahardi

Commissioner Ariefpoyuono

Commissioner: Elwidanil

Independent Commissioner: Rakhmanfuadhy

Independent Commissioner: Maxianus Puguh Djiwanto

Independent commissioner: Ilhamsyah Directors: President Director: ARIF Suhartono

Commercial director: Drajat SULISTYO

Director of Operations: Putut Sri Muljanto

Director of Risk Management: Boy Robyanto

Finance Director: Bachtiar Soeria Atmadja

Director of Commercial Development: Hosadi APRIZA PUTRA

(MKH / MKH) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

Following article



List of 25 deputy ministers who have been commissioners in Bumn











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20250922141136-17-669119/eks-waketum-gerindra-arief-poyuono-jadi-komisaris-pelindo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos