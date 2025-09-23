Turkish media claim sabotage after Erdogan's microphone cut during the UN speech

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech at a high-level international conference at the United Nations Headquarters focused on the resolution of the Palestine issue and the progress of a two-state solution in New York, United States on September 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

PThe microphone of resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan was automatically cut during his speech during a high -level Palestine summit in the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, causing controversy as to whether the incident was technical or deliberate.

The disturbances took place during the “International Conference on the Research of a Solution to the Palestinian question and the implementation of the two-state solution”, co-organized by France and Saudi Arabia on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan's microphone was turned off after exactly five minutes of speaking, preventing its conclusion remarks from being heard by the public in the room where viewers around the world. The incident led to audible reactions from the participants in the assembly room.

Before being cut, Erdogan had declared that “a great humanitarian disaster has occurred in our region for almost two years due to increasing attacks by the Israeli government”. He added: “The massacre in Gaza, which cost the lives of more than 65,000 people, continues with all its gravity. No one who is getting their hands on their conscience can accept what is happening. In addition, they cannot remain silent in front of such a genocide.”

Turkish officials cite automatic deadlines

The Trkiye communications department later published a statement specifying that the microphone cut was automatic and procedural, not deliberate. According to management, the rules of the conference allocated five minutes for the heads of state and the government and three minutes for other speakers.

“Our president's speech was limited to a period of 5 minutes in this context. There is no question that our president is not allowed to speak or his words,” the statement said.

The management explained that Erdogan's speech exceeded the deadline because it was “interrupted from time to time for applause”, causing the automatic closure of the microphone to five minutes. The declaration noted that the Indonesian president experienced a similar automatic cut under the same procedural rules.

Despite the official explanation, some Turkish media have suggested that the incident may have been sabotage, although no evidence was presented to support these claims. The communications department stressed that Trkiye maintains the highest level of representation in the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan's speeches continue to shape the world agenda and generate general attention.