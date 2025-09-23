



Agartala Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers on Mata Tripipura Switari “in Matabari in the border state on Monday. He also visited an exhibition in the temple complex. PM Modi visits the temple on the first day of Navratri. Prime Minister Modi will soon inaugurate the development work of the “Mata Tripipura Sundari temple complex” in Matabari within the framework of the rejuvenation and increase in spiritual heritage (Prasad). This is one of the old 51 Shakti Peethas located in the city of Udaipur from the Gomati district in Tripipura. The project includes changes to the temple premises, new tracks, renovated entries and fences, a drainage system, a new three -story complex made up of stands, meditation hall, accommodation for guests and office rooms. It will play an important role in increasing tourism, the creation of employment and business opportunities and leading it to the overall socio-economic development of the region. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development work worth more than 5,100 roasters in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister threw the foundation stone of two major hydroelectric projects worth more than Rs 3,700 crosses in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric project (240 MW) and the Hydro Electric (186 MW) project will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi also threw the foundation stone of a peak congress center at Tawang. Located more than 9,820 feet in the Tawang Frontier district, the center will serve as a historic installation to accommodate national and international conferences, cultural festivals and exhibitions. The Prime Minister has also launched several key infrastructure projects worth more than 1,290 belpaies, addressing various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women. These initiatives should catalyze economic activity, improve quality of life and improve connectivity in the region. Addressing the rally on occasion, he extended respect for the all-powerful Donyi Polo, praying for blessings on all. He pointed out that the travel of the heliport to the ground, meeting countless people along the way and that children and young people holding the national flag filled him with pride because of the warm hospitality of Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed that Aununachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism. Like the first color of the national flag is the saffron, the mind of Arunachal also begins with the saffron. PM Modi noted that each individual of Arunachal is a symbol of value and simplicity. Learn more :: Shakir Ali has revived the art of miniature paint from Rajasthan He expressed his deep affection for the state, declaring that each visit brings him immense joy and that each moment spent with the people is memorable, according to an official press release from the Prime Minister's office. He recognized the love and affection that was shown to him as a great honor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.awazthevoice.in/heritage-news/pm-modi-offers-prayers-at-mata-tripura-sundari-temple-in-tripura-41823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

