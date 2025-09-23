



Medical experts have alarms after Donald Trump warned pregnant women to avoid taking Tylenol, baselessly connected the pain relievers also known as paracetamol – with an increase in autism in children.

From the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), doctors approved the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy after Trump said that pregnant women who could not finish it without analgesics should limit their consumption.

Suggestions that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy causes autism is not only very worrying for clinicians, but also irresponsible when examining the harmful and confusing message that they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial drug during pregnancy, read a declaration by Steven Fleischman, the president of ACOG.

With Trump, the Secretary of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, said that the health service encouraged doctors to exercise their best judgment by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary duration.

The statements of Trump and his secretary of health were also largely sentenced by medical experts and regulators around the world.

The British health regulator MHRA said on Monday that there is no evidence linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to autism and that it continues to recommend it for pain relief. This point of view was also supported by Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which has reconfirmed that the drug is sure for use during pregnancy on Tuesday.

A statement by the Society for Mother-Fatal Medicine said that an in-depth examination of existing research suggesting a potential link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism and attention deficit and a hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children has not established a causal relationship.

Tylenol posted on Instagram a recognition that subscribers can have questions about contradictory information in the recent media coverage.

What we can tell you is: credible and independent scientific data continue to show any proven link between the taking of acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public organizations agree, reads the video.

Doctors also have the message on the security of Tylenols on the social networks.

If you are pregnant at the moment and you are considering if tylenol is safe during pregnancy, I want you to know that the best available science does not show an association between the use of tylenol during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism, said pediatrician Edith Bracho-Sanchez in a Facebook video.

Dr. Monique Botha, an associate professor in social and developmental psychology at the University of Durham, was one of the many international medical experts to declare that they were exceptionally confident that no relationship exists.

There are many studies that refute a link, but the most important thing was a Swedish study of 2.4 million births published in 2024 which used data on the brothers and sisters and found no relationship between exposure to paracetamol in utero and subsequent autism, ADHD or intellectual deficiency.

This does not suggest any causal effect of paracetamol in autism, she said.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary also announced that the agency approved the drug Leucovorin, a drug currently used for cancer and anemia patients for the treatment of autistic people on prescription.

Leucovorine (folinic acid) has not been a recommended treatment for autism, said American Psychiatric Association. It will take much more years of research before knowing if leucuvorine is an appropriate treatment for autistic people.

The group added: autism is a complex disorder, and it is incorrect to involve that a handful of studies have established causality. A strong base of evidence shows that acetaminophen, when taken as indicated, is certain for use during pregnancy. All decisions around treatment must be determined by a patient and their doctor.

