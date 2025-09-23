





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) | Photo: Special JAKARTA – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was officially appointed member of the World Advisory Council of Bloomberg New Economy. This appointment was officially announced by Bloomberg New Economy last April on its official website. The Council was led by two well-known world personalities, namely Gina Raimondo, former Minister of Trade in the United States, and Mario Draghi, former Italian Prime Minister and former president of the European Central Bank. The presence of President Joko Widodo in this council reflects the recognition of his contribution in the development of the Indonesian economy and his active role in the global arena. In addition to the Jokowi President, other members of the World Advisory Council consist of influential leaders in the fields of government, business, technology and finance, in particular: Marc Rowan, co-founder and CEO Apollo Global Management

Gita Gopinath, assistant director of the first implementation of the IMF

Ravi Menon, Singapore ambassador for climate action

Suresh Prabhu, former Minister of Commerce and Industry of India

Naubar Afeyan, Co-founder of Moderna and CEO Pioneer

Charles Phillips, co-founder and director partner

Kai-fu lee, CEO 01.a dan President Sinovation Ventures

Jorge Paulo Lemann, president of the Lemann Foundation

Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and CIO Soros Fund Management

Strive is a leave, president and founder Econet

David Vélez, co-founder and CEO

Josephine Wapakabulo, founder and director general Tig Africa

Steven Rattner, Chairman and CEO of Willett Advisors LLC

Jing Qian, co-founder of the China Analysis Center, Asia Society Policy Institute “I am honored to direct the advisory council of New Economy Bloomberg and to support the mission of Mike Bloomberg to encourage a deeper dialogue among the world leaders. In the midst of a world that faces a period of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological progress and the climate crisis become worse, to find a meeting point and to build the world well-being becomes more and more and more and more and more Raumondo. The founders of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, Mike Bloomberg, said that Raimondo and Draghi had provided a strategic experience and the knowledge necessary to treat the current economic dynamics. “With so many forces working to reshape the global economy – ranging from the change in trade and policy to the acceleration of climate change and progress in artificial intelligence – Bloomberg New Economy's mission is more important than before,” said Mike Bloomberg. The Bloomberg New Economy Annual Forum this year will be held in Singapore on November 19 to 21, 2025, with the main theme “Prosper in the era of extremes”. This forum will present plenary sessions, group discussions and cross -sector network opportunities. The founding partners of the 2025 Forum include invision, HSBC and Tata Sons, with PWC as a presentation partner and Singapore as a hostry host partner. Founded in 2018, Bloomberg New Economy is a global community that brings together multinational CEOs, civil servants, innovators and financial leaders. Thanks to strategic forums organized in various cities, including Singapore, Beijing, Panama City, Dublin, Marrakech and Bloomberg of São Paulo-New Economy have become a place of collaboration to mobilize capital and create joint solutions for global challenges.

