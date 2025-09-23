Donald Trump meets Elon Musk at the Charlie Kirk Memorial





"Elon came and said hello," Trump told journalists after the event, adding: "I thought it was good, he came, we had a little conversation."

Trump and Musk reconnect to the commemorative service of Charlie Kirks

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk put aside the differences to honor Charlie Kirk during his funeral in a rare public meeting.

President Donald Trump met Elon Musk in the commemorative service for the conservative activist killed Charlie Kirk, bringing together one of the most consecutive creations in recent political history after their dramatic absence.

“Elon came and said hello,” Trump told journalists after the September 21 event in Arizona, adding: “I thought it was good, he came, we had a little conversation.”

Musk posted a photo of him with Trump at the Memorial of Hours on social networks and wrote "For Charlie". The White House also published a photo of the pair on social networks with the same message. The former colleagues sit side by side and shook their hands.

The richest man in the world, Musk helped feed Trump's victory in 2024, spending nearly $ 290 million to help the president and the Republicans to be elected. He became one of Trump's closest advisers at the start of his second administration, sleeping in Lincoln's room at the White House while working to revise federal agencies through the government's Ministry of Efficiency.

Directed by Musk, DOGE has instituted mass layoffs and closed entire agencies in a spectacular reshuffle of the federal government. But Musk clashed with some in the administration and, finally, with Trump. He left the administration and the couple experienced a very public break in June.

Musk and Trump exchanged beards online, the billionaire criticizing the new law of the president, saying that his name is mentioned in government files on Jeffrey Epstein and announcing the creation of a new political party to compete with Republicans and Democrats. Trump said Musk had left "completely" out of the rails "and called him" a wreckage "in an article on social networks.

In June, Kirk said he wanted Trump and Musk to repair their relationship and predicted that it would happen.

"I know them quite well. I think at some point, they will be reconciled," Kirk told Megyn Kelly in his show this summer, adding: "I think they are much stronger."

So, Trump and Musk invented?

Trump said on September 21 that he was happy that former Doge chief approached him to the Kirk Memorial. "We had a very good relationship," the president told journalists on the Air Force One. "But he was registered in the name."

