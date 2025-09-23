



On the morning of June 27, 2025, President Xi Jinping met the Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, who is in China for the annual meeting of the new champions, in the great people of the Pekin people. President Xijinping underlined in September of last year, he and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye co-chaired the Beijing summit of the Chine-Africa Cooperation forum, inaugurating shared relations for the new era. China and Senegal are partners and brothers in pursuit of development and revitalization. China is ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Senegal, and to advance the comprehensive cooperative cooperative partnership of China-Sénégale, in order to bring greater advantages to both peoples and to inject more friendship in China-Africa and cooperation to the color of the world. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Senegal should firmly support each other in the pursuit of independent development paths, improve interpretched exchanges as well as to suck you and mutual learning of state governance and continuously consolidate the foundation of political mutual confidence. China is ready to work in close collaboration with Senegal to implement the ten partnerships between China and Africa, carry out more subsistence projects and encourage Chinese companies to participate in investments in the new energy in Senegal, digital infrastructure and other sectors to become partners for cooperation at the idea. Aschina and Senegal Havedisting Cultures, the two parties should take China-Africa from the exchanges of people to the population in 2026 to improve staff, resistance staff and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports, young people and other sectors, among sectors, among civilizations. The two parties should firmly defend the international system with the United Nations, the multilateralism of practice, follow the vision of global governance with an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for common advantages, and jointly contribute to peace, prosperity and global progress. Ousmane Sonko transmitted the sincere greetings of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to President Xijinping. Ousmane Sonko noted that China is a reliable cooperative partner in Senegal. The two parties have always been treated with mutual respect, solidarity and mutual support. Bilateral relations have remained stable and resilient, and cooperation in various fields has compressed progress. Senegal firmly supports the principle of single China and is anxious to deepen the complete strategic cooperative partnership with China, to advance belt and cooperation on the road, and to improve cooperation at the Astrade fields, investment and energy to support the economic and social development of Senegal. Sénégaland China is both global values ​​from Southandsharecommon. Senegal is willing to strengthen coordination with China in international and regional affairs, remain firmly strategic partner in China, jointly promote international equity and justice and protect the common interests of the world South. Wang Yi attended Reunion.

