Kenez / Stockholm

The Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) has published its official national statistics on the human capital index, the figures combing a disturbing table. The index, which measures the way countries invest in the health and education of their children, shows that although most Turkish children survive early childhood, the weaknesses of education and long -term health gaps mean that a child born today should only reach two thirds of their potential productivity when they are 18 years old.

The human capital index (HCI) was created by the World Bank as part of its human capital project, which emphasizes human development as an engine of inclusive growth. The methodology is simple. The index varies from zero to one, with that representing the scenario in which a child reaches the full potential in health and education. Lower values ​​reflect losses caused by mortality, malnutrition, insufficient years of education or poor learning results. The index is calculated by multiplying three key components: survival, health and education. Survival is measured by the probability that a child lives until the age of five. Health is evaluated using adult survival rates, such as the proportion of young people aged 15 who are expected to reach 60 years, as well as the share of children under the age of five who have healthy growth. Education is based on the expected number of years of schooling adjusted by the quantity of children who really learn, a concept known as years of education adjusted in terms of learning. Together, these factors determine the amount of human capital that a company built for future generations.

Turkey's figure, recorded at 0.65, is less than the European Union average of 0.73 and well behind the most efficient scores of the regions such as Finland, Sweden and Ireland, which are approaching 0.80. The results underline the fact that, despite 22 years of uninterrupted rule under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has not reached improvements in the quality of human capital that many expected.

The data indicates that despite a strong survival of early childhood, the gaps in long -term education and health always hinder the realization of full human potential. According to world banks data, Turkish students spend more than a decade at school, but when they are adjusted to learning, this narrows considerably. In other words, although attendance is high, the quality of education remains a major concern. The health indicators are better but not strong enough to compensate for the weaknesses of education. The result is an overall score which is closer to the lower end of the European spectrum and well below the standards obtained by advanced savings.

Comparison with European Union countries is striking. The Finlands score is 0.796, in Sweden at 0.795 and Ireland at 0.793. Even Romania, which publishes the lowest members of the EU of Hciamong at 0.584, has recorded coherent improvements in health and education in the last decade, while the progress of the turkeys has been limited. Bulgaria and Slovakia, with scores of 0.614 and 0.665, respectively, are also positioned in a similar beach, but the two benefit from EU executives which encourage continuous convergence with higher interpreters. Turkey, although it is geographically and economically linked to Europe, has failed to fill the gap.

Outside the EU, comparisons are also revealing. Chile, for example, obtained a HCI score greater than 0.70 thanks to longtime investments in children's education and health reform programs. Vietnam, a country with a lower medium-house-backing, marks approximately 0.69, higher than Turkey despite significantly lower income levels. This reflects a political emphasis on quality education and universal health coverage. China records 0.65, almost the same as Turkey, but with current initiatives aimed at increasing the learning results nationwide. Meanwhile, countries such as Mexico and Brazil record similar or slightly lower scores, showing that Turkey is positioned in intermediate artists worldwide rather than progressing to high income standards.

The index also gives an overview of long -term economic perspectives. A score of 0.65 means that future turkeys will only be 65% as productive as it could be in optimal conditions. This difference represents a major constraint on potential growth, competitiveness and income levels. The World Bank stresses that countries with stronger human capital reach faster economic development, better resilience against crises and higher equality levels. For Turkey, the deficit indicates that decades of economic expansion have not been translated by sustained earnings of quality of education or health results.

At the national level, the newly published figures for Turkstat indicate that the human capital index for Turkey has decreased slightly in recent years. The index was 0.693 in 2021, increased to 0.696 in 2022, then fell to 0.690 in 2023. The failure shows that the survival component dropped slightly, from 0.988 in 2021 to 0.985 in 2023. The health component was slightly improved to 0.966, but education decreased from 0.735 0.725 in 2023. The main bottleneck remains, because the learning results have failed to keep up with the rate of registration rates.

Regional data also highlights strong inequalities in the country. In 2023, the highest score was observed in Anakkale at 0.781, followed by Antalya, Erzincan, Eskiehir and Rize, all greater than 0.74. At the other end of the spectrum, RNAK recorded the lowest value at 0.599, with AR, ANLURFA, GMHANE and MU also below 0.62. The fact that some provinces approach the EU averages while others are close to the lowest artists of the Balkans illustrates deep structural divisions in access to quality education and health services. These disparities reduce the country's capacity as a whole to improve its human capital stock.

Globally, the release of the turkey index occurs at a time when many governments re -evaluate the importance of human capital in long -term growth strategies. The World Banks Human Capital Project has documented how children's health and education investments can produce yields several times higher than traditional infrastructure expenses. Countries like Singapore and South Korea, which once recorded modest human capital levels, have transformed their economies thanks to a sustained political concentration on schooling and health care. Singapore is today greater than 0.88, one of the highest in the world, while South Korea is greater than 0.80. These examples highlight the way in which deliberate political choices can increase national productivity over a generation.

The lower performance of turkeys reflect missed opportunities. Over the past 22 years, the government has supervised significant economic and political changes, but the data show that these changes have not resulted in significant gains in human capital. Although public investment in enlarged school construction, programs' quality problems, teacher training and educational results persist. Health reforms have improved access to hospitals and clinics, but long -term health indicators such as adult survival rates are lower than EU means. The combined effect is a national index which does not grasp the potential of a young population and signals rather than the underperformance continues.

The human capital index is not just a statistical exercise. It is designed to shed light on national policies and guide international comparisons. By quantifying the gap between real and potential productivity, it highlights the urgency of reforms. For Turkey, the score of 0.65 is a reminder that economic achievements alone cannot guarantee sustainable prosperity without parallel progress in education and health. Children born today will enter the job market in two decades. Unless the conditions change, they will do so with the skills and health levels well below what is achievable.

The challenge of turkeys is therefore not insurmountable. With targeted investments in teacher training, early childhood development and preventive health care, the country could considerably increase its human capital index in the coming years. But the fact remains that after more than two decades under the same government, progress has stalled. Even the official figures, which, according to many, are not trustworthy, clearly shows that without decisive changes, the productivity potential of future generations will remain compromised.

The human capital index exposes gaps that traditional economic parameters often neglect. The gross domestic product can increase while education and health are lagging behind. Durkes The new data show that despite the growth and expansion of infrastructure in higher education inscriptions, the fundamental quality of human capital remains inadequate.