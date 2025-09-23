Jokowi has become the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council, what was his work?





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was officially appointed member of the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council. The announcement was made by Bloomberg on his official page on Tuesday (23/09/2025). Jokowi entered the ranks of 22 members of the organization's advisory council. Bloomberg New Economy is a global platform for the exchange of dialogues and discourse concerning economic transformation on the development markets. Read also: Jokowi was appointed to the Bloomberg New Economy World Board of Directors The duty of the advisory council Bloomberg explained that the Global Advisory Council was trained in April 2025. This group is used to find solutions to the complex challenges that the world is confronted. The members of the Advisory Council are elected from people with high -level experience in commercial, government and multilateral organizations. “So their contributions will be very important to lead our efforts,” wrote Bloomberg. In his official profile, Jokowi is called a politician, engineer and businessman. He was president of Indonesia for the period 2014-2024. Bloomberg also noted Jokowi as the first President of the Republic of Indonesia who did not come from the political elite or the military. His position position included the mayor of Surakarta (2005-2012), the Governor of Jakarta (2012-2014) and the President of the Republic of Indonesia (2014-2024). Currently, Jokowi is also the board of directors of the investment management agency and Antara. Read also: Purbaya comparing the economic conditions of the Sby and Jokowi era: the last 20 years our economic machine Other figures in the ranks of the council In addition to Jokowi, a number of world figures have also joined the advisory council. Among others, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath and the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. There is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong. He was appointed Chairman of the Honorary Advisory Council of Global Bloomberg New Economy. Bloomberg’s new economy will bring together government leaders and global companies to deal with the major challenges of world well-being and find solutions together. The next meeting was to take place in Singapore on November 19 to 21, 2025. The great theme worn was “prospered in the era of extremes”.

