One of the biggest climatic decisions is the delay





When President Donald Trump heads to the platform at the United Nations on Tuesday, he will prepare to extend his efforts to weaken global institutions at the center of the fight against climate change.

The Annual Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly in New York comes more than a month after the deadline that Trump imposed on his office to identify international organizations that the United States should leave, finance or reform.

Since establishing the deadline in February, the president has intensified his attacks on the world establishments that have been created to combat the increase in temperatures, while reversing regulations, laws and interior commitments designed to extend clean energy and reduce climate pollution.

Now, his administration could weigh whether the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a decision that would reshape international global efforts for the years to come, according to former Trump officials and environmental defenders, and environmental defenders.

The 1992 Treaty, known as CCNUCC, serves as an international structure for the efforts of 198 countries to slow the pace of the increase in greenhouse gas levels. It is also the underlying framework of the Paris Agreement, that Trump moved to abandon his first day in power.

President George HW Bush signed the United Nations Climate Change Convention in 1992 at the Earth summit in Rio de Janeiro. | Dennis Cook / AP

Since then, its administration has dissolved the office of the State Department responsible for the realization of American climate negotiations, has dismembered a program which follows the greenhouse gas emissions of the nations and has thwarted clean energy policies in favor of the expansion of oil, gas and coal. These actions are contrary to the objectives of the UNFCCC.

A very publicized gap compared to the global framework on climate change would be a marked climbing of Trumps movements to divorce the United States of almost unanimous world feeling that climate change poses economic and natural upheavals. It would also be the most sustainable step that Trump has taken so far, according to his allies.

In comparison, the 2015 Paris Agreement can be left and returned to the whim of anyone who happens to be president. Reintegration of treaties, such as CCNUCC, could be more difficult.

“There is no advantage in staying in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Steven Groves, a former Trump official who now at the Conservative Heritage Foundation,” said in an email. The fact of leaving the convention would prevent future Democratic administrations from bypassing the councils and the consent of the Senate on the treaties, as President Obama did with the Paris Agreement.

Groves, who was a chief of staff to Nikki Haley when she was UN ambassador, said that he did not think Trump would use his UN speech to withdraw from the climate treaty. Such a decision would be trivial compared to the trumps who focus on trade, investments and peace agreements, said Groves.

The White House spokesman Davis Ingle said that Trump would expose a vision of a safe, prosperous and peaceful America and the world in his speech.

Under the president wins over management, our country is again strong, which made the whole globe more stable, said Ingle. In just eight months, the president negotiated seven peace agreements, obtained from trade agreements and historical investments and strengthened alliances around the world.

The White House did not answer questions about the question of whether the United States would withdraw from the UNFCCC or if it was under discussion.

“Unlike American interests”

The UNFCCC was ratified by the president of the time, George HW Bush and supported by the Senate, one of the strongest commitments made by America in climate combat. The American link to the Paris Agreement is more tenuous. Former President Barack Obama concluded a partnership with this pact thanks to an executive action, a decision that continued to the IRK curators.

If Trump is withdrawing, it would raise questions about the question of whether the United States could reintegrate the CCNUCC in the future.

Some legal experts claim that the consent of the Senate does not work in perpetuity after the United States has left a treaty. Others argue that if a president can unilaterally leave a treaty which has obtained the support of two thirds of the Senate, he could join him without a new vote.

Otherwise, you simply give this enormous amount of power to a president to forever cancel the act of the Senate, said Jean Galbraith, professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania who wrote on the treaties.

Whatever the legal path, Galbraith said that withdrawn from the treaty could launch the global effort to combat the increase in temperatures in disorders.

First of all, he removes the United States from the main forum for a crucial conversation on how to save our planet, she said. And secondly, it's a kind of potential path to a lot of instability in the future.

It is not clear if the examination of the release of Fora International has increased attention.

Eugene Chen, principal researcher at the New York University Center on International Cooperation, said the United States could reshape the global plans on energy and the environment even if Trump decides not to stop the CCNUCC.

Staying in the treaty, he said, could have the advantages of being able to influence the discussions and put themselves in danger of the works if they wish.

Brett Schaefer, the main member of the Conservative American Enterprise Institute who has produced his own assessment of the organizations he thinks that the United States should leave, has argued that Trump should withdraw from the UNCCCC in part because the United States is not behind the most substantial agreements he underlies, including the Paris Agreement.

If the United States does not support normative agreements, this throws questions about the question of whether we should participate in this process, he said.

Mike Waltz, who was confirmed on Friday as an American ambassador to the UN, called for a more in -depth examination of the world treaties. | Jose Luis Magana / AP

The examination that Trump ordered has made its way through the State Department, according to two former civil servants who were invited to contribute during the process on how different organizations and treated benefited in the United States. This feedback fueled a spreadsheet containing the names of the treaties and institutions which included questions about their costs and advantages and asked for quantitative rankings.

We do not know where the exam is located now. Trumps February Décorré asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deliver him to the White House in early August.

A spokesperson for the State Department refused to answer detailed questions about the examination.

President Trump has ordered an examination of the United States’s participation and financing for international organizations to ensure that US investments in international organizations are not contrary to American interests, spokesman said in an email.

The executive decree also asked for the contribution of the American ambassador to the United Nations. Mike Waltz, who was confirmed for the position on Friday, said during his audience in the Senate that he believes that the United States will pay too much attention and money for the United Nations initiatives, including climate change.

This is a whole list, said Waltz, adding, I think it is the responsibility of this administration to say: “What is he doing?”

