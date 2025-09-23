Meeting between Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump unlikely before the UN address





The White House almost confirmed that there will be no head-to-head meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Anthony Albanian in New York at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

By announcing Mr. Trump's itinerary for about 24 hours in New York, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, listed her meetings, without mention of Anthony Albanese.

Trump will have bilateral meetings with the Secretary General of the United Nations and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union.

He will also attend a multilateral meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Trkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The Australian Prime Minister will at least have a chance for a handshake and an interaction during a “welcome reception” organized by Trump for more than 100 world leaders on Tuesday evening, New York Time.

Karoline Leavitt has almost confirmed that a meeting between Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump will not go ahead. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

The White House press secretary also gave a taste of what to expect Mr. Trump's first address to the UN since returning to the White House.

It will be “a major discourse praising the renewal of the American force,” Leavitt told journalists in the White House, including his “historical achievements in eight months, including the end of seven wars and conflicts”.

Trump will also use his address at the World Forum to “explain how globalist institutions have considerably broken down the world order”.

Later in the week, the American president will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan at the White House.

The plan means that the hopes of Australia for a head-on-one meeting seem to have been annihilated again.

If there is no meeting in New York, Mr. Albanese will have to wait an opportunity at the tops of APEC and Anase next month.

On the decision of the American allies Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom to officially recognize the Palestinian state yesterday, Trump did not immediately react because he attended a memorial for Charlie Kirk.

Ms. Leavitt told journalists that the president “believes that this does nothing to release the hostages [in Gaza]does nothing to put an end to this conflict and put an end to this war “.

“Frankly, he thinks it is a reward for Hamas,” said Leavitt. “He therefore thinks that these decisions are just more discussions and not enough action of some of our friends and allies.”

Mr. Trump will express these concerns himself of the UN soil tomorrow, when he pronounces his address to the General Assembly.

