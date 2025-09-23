Joko Widodo sat on the chic position in Bloomberg New Economy





Jakarta, Harianbatakpos.com -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo occupied a chic position in the first World Economic Forum, Bloomberg New Economy. Joko Widodo would be a member of the Bloomberg New Economy World Forum Advisory Council. The forum itself was founded by Michael Rubens Bloomberg, a Jewish businessman, who had been mayor of New York for three periods from January 1, 2002 to December 31, 2013. Bloomberg, who was aggressively funding the antitembakau campaign, was also named one of the very influential Jews in the world. His name with the founder of Whatsapp, Jan Koum, the information entrepreneur Michael Dell, Marc Benioff, Larry Ellison and the billionaire Bill Ackman, is in the 14th position of the most influential Jewish list in 2025 '' The Jerusalem Post Version. Read also:

Inter-Province Trading was revealed by North Sumatra regional police in Medan The Bloomberg New Economy page deserted its mission to get involved in the change of economic power from western to east and from north to south which is rooted in demography with the encouragement of globalization and accelerated digitization. “Our mission is to deal with the biggest challenge for global prosperity and encourage dialogue to solutions,” said the press release on the Bloomberg New Economy page. In addition to being the founder of Bloomberg New Economy, Michael Bloomberg is also one of the forum advisers. Other famous names in the advisory council of New Economy Bloomberg are the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former deputy of the Prime Minister in Singapore Gan Kim Yong and the American Minister of Commerce for 2021-2025 Gina Raimondo. Read also:

In 2028, IKN was established as the capital of politics The Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Council is also filled with academics, such as Prof. Gita Gopinath at the Harvard University of Economic Sciences and the professor of the International School of Relations of Columbia Prof. Merit Janow. The CEO (CEO) as well as the Director of Investments (CIO) Soros Management Dawn Fitzpatrick also sits on the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board. Another financial person who is also an advisor to the forum is President Jorge Paulo Lemann Foundation Jorge Paulo Lemann, known as the King of Beer. “Our community made up of the head of state, the main minister, the leaders of multilateral organizations, multinational CEOs, the founders, the chairman of the board of directors, investors, investors, innovators and activists, both according to the new economy, has retired ((Re))

