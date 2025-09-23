Politics
At the UN, world leaders meet to try to make a planet in difficulty “better together”. But can they?
The United Nations – Global Support for a growing Palestinian stateDevastating Israels in Gaza are expected to occupy the front of the stage while the United Nations Rally of World leaders is full on Tuesday. But the myriad of conflicts of humanity, poverty and the heating planet also increase in the spotlight.
THE General meeting The big week of meetings began on Monday with events including a conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tuesday is launching the general debate in which the presidents, the prime ministers, the monarchs and the members of the cabinet give their annual point of view on the state of the world and their own nations.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Jordan Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea president Lee Jae Myung and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among those planned to talk on Tuesday. Brazil leads to a tradition of several decades dating from when it was the only nation that volunteered to speak first.
Preview of a probable accent of the debate, the president of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that the UN was at the crossroads.
We cannot take the easy way and simply give up, she said during an event marking the 80th anniversary of the world body. We have to choose the right track, to show the world that we can be better together not because the last 80 years were perfect, but because for 80 years we tried.
Although the theme of the debate is better together, observers can expect an overview of the ways in which the world collapses.
To meet, civilians are targeted and international law trampled in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond, said Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the commemoration of the anniversary on Monday. Poverty and hunger are increasing, the planet burns, with fires, floods and recorded heat raging in climate chaos.
Born on the rubble of the Second World War to bring together nations to solve problems that they could not tackle alone, the UN to see its factory principles like never before, he said.
Gaza has already drawn attention to the General Assembly. Monday's conference, co -gathered by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on supporting the longtime idea two -state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The meeting of several hours ended with several countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco, announcing or confirming their recognition of a Palestinian state, one day after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal did. Others, such as Germany, Italy and Japan, participated in the conference but have not recognized such a state. About three -quarters of the 193 tire member countries Now do.
In particular absent were Israel and the United States, they boycotted the event, saying that the international push for a Palestinian state rewards Hamas, the militant group which still controls Gaza parties, and makes it more difficult to conclude an agreement to stop the war and return the remaining hostages held in Laclave.
On Tuesday, many eyes will be on Trump, who will return to the Rostrum of the Assembly five years later He spoke for the last time at the video rally. The 2020 event took place practically because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first credo in America of the American president has always been delicate with the commitment of the United Nations to the shared decision -making on a global scale, and its current administration has reduced the direct expenses of Washington international aidwithdrew his country from certain UN bodies and drew part of the funding of the World Organization itself.
Almost all the members of the UN registered to take their turn during the six -day speech of the Assembly. Until now, the list of speakers includes 89 heads of state, 43 heads of government, 10 people vice-presidents or sub-premiers ministers and 45 foreign ministers and other ministerial levels.
