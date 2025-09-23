Politics
Farages the immigration plan is catchy but inserted
Nigel Farage uses an indefinite leave to stay like a stick with which the conservatives and the work
Alam
Boris Johnson is unlikely to remember Prime Minister with a firm hold on the details of politics. It has never been more true than on the issue of immigration. Johnson, head of the voting campaign during the 2016 referendum on the membership of the Britains of the European Union, promised to regain control of the borders of the nations. Instead, during his mandate at n ° 10, he supervised an unprecedented immigration tidal wave. The year 2023 saw net immigration reaching 906,000; A year later, it was 728,000. This huge influx, mainly citizens of the EU, is now known to Mr. Johnsons detractor as Boriswave.
Although the emphasis was placed on illegal immigration difficulties, the so-called small crisis crisis The fact that legal immigration has also become uncontrollable contributed to the anger of the public. The immigration system based on points introduced by Mr. Johnson was supposed to give government flexibility in the management of arrivals. But flexibility did not only go: above. An accelerated desire for growth and shortages in key sectors such as social care has led to uncontrollable admissions, with influx of the size of a city.
Meanwhile, a time bomb turns. Many immigrants that Johnson are authorized are now approached from the point where they can request indefinite leave to stay (ILR). This status applies to foreign nationals who have lived in the United Kingdom for five years. He gives the holder the right to live, to work and to study in this country as long as he loves it, and it is generally the springboard of British citizenship.
Nigel Farage, head of the United Kingdom's reform, spotted a political opening in ILR, a new weapon with which conservatives attacking, as a problem of the problem, and work, to be too shy to reduce the number of people born abroad in this country. Yesterday, he undertook to abolish the status of ILR, replacing it with a new more rigorous visa regime. Those who fail the test would be expelled, perhaps hundreds of thousands of people, some with spouses and children of British origin. Mr. Farage also attacked the right of persons benefiting from ILR to benefits, which adds to the bill on social protection in hot air balloon. His request that only British citizens be able to claim services will play well both in the Tory Shires and the Red Wall, where the reform aspires to supplant the work.
But these proposals, although superficially attractive for some, are half cooked. Mr. Farages says that the ban of all immigrants to claim benefits saving $ 234 billion is open to the issue, given that Zia Yusuf, reforms the head of politics, promised a sculpture for the citizens of the EU. Doubts have also been raised on the data underlying these plans: Great Britain is notoriously bad to know how many foreigners live on its territory, not to mention the jobs they make or their value for the economy. It is also not known how a mass expulsion policy would be implemented, since Great Britain does not have an equivalent of the American immigration and customs application. The reform proposal is the head of the title but insufficient on the details.
It's not good enough. Such a radical policy requires rigorous preparation. A more viable plan to defuse Boriswave's time bomb is offered by the Conservatives. They argue that the qualification period for ILR should be extended at ten years, without the right advantage during the initial decade. The government also examines the doubling of the ILR's qualification period at ten years old, but has not yet acted.
The reform race on immigration. Mr. Farage calculates that such is the level of concern among the voters on the large number of foreign, legal and illegal nationals, in the United Kingdom, many will be ready to try his plan. Ministers must propose proposals which, although better cost and subject to a more detailed impact assessment, always respond to in -depth concerns and respectful of excessive immigration.
