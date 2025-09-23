



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, used the presidency platform on Monday to promote unproven links and in some cases between Tylenol, vaccines and autism, because his administration has announced a variable effort to study the causes of complex brain disorder.

Do not take Tylenol, Trump asked pregnant women a dozen times at the press conference at the White House in Mania, also urging mothers not to give their infants the medicine, known as acetaminophen in the United States or paracetamol in most other countries. He also fueled the long-term statements that the ingredients of vaccines or calendar fire could contribute to the increase in autism rates in the United States, without providing medical evidence.

The disjointed announcement, which seemed to be based on existing studies rather than on new important research, comes when the Make America Healthy Again movement has put pressure on the causes of autism. The diversity of the coalition of supporters of the Secretary of Health, Robert Kennedy Jr.

The announcement also sheds light on Trumps' long-standing fascination for autism and its apprehension concerning the calendar of infant vaccines, even though the president was proud of his work to disseminate the COVVI-19 vaccines during his first mandate.

Medical experts said Trumps remarks were irresponsible. The Bioethicist of New York University, Art Caplan, said that it was the saddest demonstration of a lack of evidence, rumors, recycling of ancient myths, ugly advice, pure and simple lies and dangerous advice that I have ever assisted by anyone in authority.

AUDIO AP: Trump promotes unproven links between tylenol, vaccines and autism without new evidence

In remarks, President Trump says that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism.

Trump announced during the event that Food and Drug Administration would begin to inform doctors that the use of acetaminophen can be associated with an increased risk of autism, but has not immediately justified the new recommendation.

The evidence of a potential link between tylenol and autism are not conclusive

Some studies have raised the possibility that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy can increase the risk of autism, but many others have not found this concern, said autism expert David Mandell from the University of Pennsylvania.

A challenge is that it is difficult to disentangle the effects of the use of tylenol from the effects of high fevers during pregnancy. Sponsors, especially during the first quarter, can increase the risk of false layers, premature births and other problems, according to the Society for Materal-Fetal Medicine.

Trump has also urged not to give Tylenol to young children, but scientists say that research indicates that autism is developing in the fetal brain.

Responding to Trumps warnings, the Society for Matenal-Fetal Medicine said that it always recommended Tylenol as an appropriate option to treat fever and pain during pregnancy. The president of the American College of Obstetricians and gynecologists said on Monday that the suggestions that the use of tylenol during pregnancy causes autism is irresponsible when examining the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients.

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday evening in a statement that the administration does not believe that making more pills burst is always the answer to better health and that it will not be dissuaded in these efforts because we know that millions across America are grateful.

The manufacturer of Tylenol Kenvue challenged any link between the drug and autism on Monday and said in a press release that if pregnant mothers do not use tylenol if necessary, they could face a dangerous choice between suffering fevers or the use of risky analgesics alternatives. Kenvue Inc.'s shares fell 7.5% in trade on Monday, reducing the business value of the company by around 2.6 billion dollars.

Kennedy announced during the press conference that at Trumps, he asked, he launched a new effort from all agencies to discover all the factors that could contribute to autism, a question of scientists has been looking for decades.

The secretary of health and social services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks while President Donald Trump listens to the Roosevelt room of the White House, Monday, September 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Find out more the Trump administration explores the potential role of the Folate

The FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, also took the scene to announce that he took the first steps to try to approve a folic acid metabolite called Leucuvorine as a treatment option for patients who would have low folate levels in the brain. This may include some autistic people.

Leucuvorine is used to counter the side effects of various prescription drugs, including chemotherapy and other high -dose drugs that may have a negative impact on the immune system. It works by increasing the folate levels, a form of vitamin B which is essential to the production of the body of healthy red blood cells.

Women are already told to take folic acid before design and during pregnancy because it reduces the chances of certain congenital malformations called anomalies of the neuronal tube.

In recent years, a handful of studies have suggested positive results when folic high -dose acid is used to treat autistic children, researchers in China and other countries reporting improvements in social skills and other measures. These small studies were quickly adopted by certain parts of the online autism community.

The theory is that some, not all, autistic children may not correctly metabolize the folate, said Mandell. But recent studies are really tiny, he said. To prove an effect, we would need an independent, important and rigorously controlled randomized trial.

The secretary of health and social services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks in the Roosevelt hall of the White House, on Monday September 22, 2025, in Washington, during an event with President Donald Trump. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Learn more about decades of studies show no link between vaccines and autism

During the press conference, Trump said he believed in vaccines, but said without evidence that giving close vaccinations of each other at the recommended ages has a link with autism. The spacing of the shots as he suggests can lead to an increased risk that children be infected with a vaccine preventable disease before returning to another visit.

Although anti-vaccine activists, including Kennedy, have long suggested a link between vaccines and autism, generalized scientific consensus and study decades have firmly concluded that there is none.

Autism is not a disease but a condition for complex development which affects different people in different ways. It can include delays in language, learning or social and emotional skills. For some people, deep autism means being non -verbal and having an intellectual impairment, but the vast majority of autistic people have much softer effects.

The disorder affects 1 American children out of 31 today, a strong increase in just a few years ago, according to the CDC. Experts say that the increase is mainly due to a new definition of disorder which now includes light cases on a spectrum and better diagnostics. They say that there is no unique cause for disorder and say that rhetoric seems to ignore and undermine decades of science in the genetic and environmental factors that can play a role.

The announcement is the last step that the administration, directed by Kennedy and its supporters, took to reshape the landscape of public health of the Americas.

Beyond the reductions of federal health agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were turned by disagreements on the policies of the Kennedys vaccine. An influential immunization panel supplied by Kennedy with figures that criticized the vaccines last week changed the shooting advice for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Swenson reported in New York. The editors of the Associated Press Matthew Perrone and Laura Ungar contributed to this report.

