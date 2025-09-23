Politics
In rare visit to China, American legislators urge better communication in the midst of tensions
Beijing Washington and Beijing will have to communicate better if they want to resolve their various disagreements and if they do not speak, it could be dangerous, an American legislator said on Tuesday during a rare visit to the Congress in China.
This is the first delegation of China legislators to visit China since 2019; A group of American senators visited Beijing in 2023. Their trip occurred in the middle of tensions between the United States and China for Trade, Technology and Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Representative Adam Smith, D-Wash., The head of the Bipartite delegation, said that they organized robust and very useful meetings with Chinese officials and that the objective of the trip was to reopen the communication routes between the two most powerful countries in the world.
Our relationship will be the most consecutive relationship in what the world will be for decades to come, Smith told journalists at the United States Embassy in Beijing. It is really important that we work to strengthen this relationship and better understand ourselves.
The military relationship between the United States and China is particularly worrying, he said.
The congress delegation arrived for weeks after Beijing showed its military power and its advanced weapons in a very choreographed parade.
China is the fastest and fastest nuclear energy military growth in the world. The United States has the largest soldier in the world and the largest nuclear arsenal, said Smith. It is dangerous for us not to have regular communications on our capacities and intentions.
President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping spoke on Friday during their first telephone call since June. Trump said they had agreed during the call to meet on the touch of October 31-NOV. 1 APEC summit in South Korea and that it would visit China at the start of next year.
David Lost, the new American ambassador to China, said that the two leaders had a big call and were eager to come together.
I would say that the relationship between President XI and President Trump is actually very good and very encouraging at the moment, he said.
The other members of the delegation are the representatives. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash.; Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and Chrissy Houlahan, D-PA. They are in China until Thursday.
After their arrival on Sunday, the legislators met Prime Minister Li Qiang, head of Chinas No. 2. On Monday, they met the Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, who led the Chinese part in commercial negotiations with the United States, and Defense Minister Dong Jun.
During their meeting with him, the delegation discussed talks with China, which explains the greatest American trade deficit, and urged Beijing to help stem the flow of fentanyl in the United States and reduce non-tariff obstacles to American companies seeking to do business in China, according to a conference.
The delegation also discussed the future of the Tiktok video application, which faces a ban in the United States, unless its Chinese parent company sells its American assets to American owners, as well as the question of critical minerals and the export controls of Beijing have sought to impose them because it takes advantage of its almost monopoly in the industry.
During their meeting with Dong, legislators stressed the importance of greater communication between the United States and the Chinese military to avoid a calculation error and conflicts.
Communications between the soldiers were suspended from August 2022 after the representative Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The president of the Chamber at the time, said Beijing by visiting Taiwan, an autonomous island democracy that China claims as a territory. They were restored in November 2023 after a meeting in the United States between XI and President Joe Biden.
Legislators visiting China said that the American military presence in Asia-Pacific should not be interpreted as a threat to China, that they have asked for a peaceful resolution to Taiwan's question and that the conflict between the United States and China should not be inevitable.
Speaking before their meeting, Dong said that the visit shows a good phase of China-US communications, and I think it's the right thing to do.
Janis MacKey Frayer reported Beijing and Jennifer Jett from Hong Kong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/asia/rare-visit-china-us-lawmakers-urge-better-communication-tensions-rcna233114
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations
- Ring Road faces another “road dam”
- 11 years of brand in reinforced economic India: PM Modi
- The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk
- Pak vs Ban Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 T20 Match
- Trump: Ukrainian can carry Russian land
- CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago
- 2.8 Earthquake size shake East Bay – NBC Bay area
- Trump requests an investigation into the UN `Triple Sabotage ''
- Starbucks closes the US and British shops.
- Odisha to organize 28th Asian table Tennis team championships 2025