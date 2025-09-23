Imran Khan calls for mass demonstrations in Pakistan on September 27





Imran Khan, the former prisoned Prime Minister, urged the supporters to join a peshawar rally on September 27, calling him a protest for national freedom.

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister, currently in prison, urged his supporters to participate in a large rally in Peshawar on September 27. He described the event as a demonstration for national freedom, while his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) called it essential to obtain his release.

Khans' sister Aleema Khan transmitted her message to the press, saying that the media had been silenced. She stressed that the party was forced to ensure the success of the rallys and suggested that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, could be released soon. However, government representatives have not confirmed such a possibility.

Rally preparations were allocated to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and PTI chief Junaid Akbar, with government spokesperson Faraz Mughal appointed principal coordinator. Gandapur, a close ally of Khan, said that when a nation is united, no power can stop his freedom, supervising the rally as a movement for justice and the future of the country.

Imran Khan was ousted from his duties in April 2022 by a parliamentary vote without confidence and has since faced many legal affairs. He and Bushra Bibi were convicted of accusations including the illegal possession of state donations and improper use of public funds, causing prison sentences and fines.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked generalized demonstrations across Pakistan, many of which have become violent. Several members of the PTI were detained and some were tried in military courts. The party continues to claim that its votes were stolen in the last elections, arguing that its political struggle will not end.

The call to a mass manifestation comes at a time of increased political polarization in Pakistan. PTI leaders consider the rally as a key demonstration before the future elections, while the government is struggling with growing challenges in governance and the economy.

Analysts say that Imran Khans endured the ability to mobilize his supporters behind bars underlines his powerful taken from Pakistan politics. The question of whether the protest of September 27 becomes a decisive moment remains uncertain, but it highlights the deep divisions which shape the democratic trajectory of the country.

