Borong Hospital Actions with diligence, it is the investment department of the ASTRA group











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK (ASII) invests with diligence in the health sector. Until now, the total investment of Asii in the health sector has reached 8.6 billions of rupees. International International International Astra investor, Tira Ardianti said that the ASTRA group's investment in the health sector included hospital portfolios thanks to the purchase of PT Medicaloka Hermina TBK (HEAL) in Telemecine Halodoc. “This shows that our seriousness continues to build this health ecosystem. This health service is one of our objectives in the future,” Tira in Astra Media Day, Jakarta, Tuesday (23/09/2025). In addition, the company opens the possibility of increasing the possession of actions in the health sector. This complies with potential spending on public health services that are still increasing. “Not long ago, we announced that we had raised our action actions in Hermina, where its property currently reached 20%. And this year also around February, our actions in Halodok (14:45) also went from 21%to around 31%. We therefore see that the health services sector has very good potential,” he said. Previously, PT Astra International TBK (ASII) has increased the property of PT Medicaloka Hermina TBK (HEAL) aggressively. Thanks to its subsidiary, PT Astra Healthcare Indonesia (AHI), the company bought HEAL shares with more value of 2,41 Billions in a day of negotiation. Based on the disclosure of information, the transactions took place on September 12, 2025, when Astra bought 1.3 billion HEAL shares at RP1,850 per share, so that the total value of the transaction reached 2.41 Billions of RP. Before the stock of shares, the indirect property of Astra in Heal was 489.89 million shares. After a gradual purchase from September 9 to 12, 2025, the property increased to 1.96 billion shares. With 1.47 billion additional shares, the percentage of ASTRA joint voting rights (directly and indirect) in healing increased from 10.42% to 20%. This part is considered to offer a larger space in Astra by influencing the strategic orientation of the hospital company. Astra stressed that the objective of the transaction is to invest in the long term. The property is carried out by AHI, 99.99% of the shares are controlled by Astra, so that it is recorded as indirect property by the parents sector. (FSD / FSD) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

