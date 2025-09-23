Imran urges the mass participation rate on September 27





Rawalpindi:

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, called on Monday the public to attend the mass rally, scheduled for September 27 in Peshawar, describing it as a demonstration for the freedom of the country.

“The voice of the media was strangled. This rally is for the freedom of the nation. The party was responsible for making success,” said Aleema Khan on Monday while talking to the media outside the Adiala prison, transmitting her brother's message.

“He said that the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was very important and that Pakistan must keep its global world ties. He also said that the protection of holy mosques is an honor for us,” she noted, quoting the party founder.

She added that the former Prime Minister also underlined the developments in the Toshakhana affair. “A witness has proven to be false. The case should end on the basis of false testimonies. The former military secretary also declared all valid documents. It seems that the case could conclude in the two or three hearings,” she added.

Aleema expressed hope that Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, would be released.

The founder of the PTI reiterated his assertion that his party had won two -thirds of the majority, but the votes were stolen. “Our votes were stolen and given to thieves. Conviced were imposed on the nation. The morality was buried in Pakistan. The 26th amendment completely suppressed the judiciary,” said Aleema, quoted the party leader.

Imran congratulated judges who, he said, defended the rule of law, calling them “Heroes of the Nation”. Aleema added that Khan had given responsibility for the gathering to the leaders of the PTI Ali Amin Gandapur and Junaid Akbar. She said, Khan asked her lawyers and party members not to engage in the military establishment.

“For three years, we tried the dialogue, but instead, our party has been still deleted. There is no advantage in talks. The one who wants to speak should come to prison,” she quoted Imran as.

Gohar Khan Barristor

Party president, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, expressed the support of the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi (SMDA) (SMDA), calling for a welcome step for the strengthening of bilateral security ties.

“Pakistan has always had the right struggle, and this agreement consolidates our position more,” Gohar said by speaking with journalists in Rawalpindi.

He also underlined the need for an immediate meeting with the founder of the PTI, stressing that dialogue was essential to improve the political situation of the country.

Gohar said he was not allowed to meet the founder today, but hoped that the meeting would take place tomorrow. “Meetings are necessary because even the court ordered them. If it is not authorized, the distances will only increase.”

The PTI president added that the party operated strictly on the founder's instructions, not on social networks. “No one can control social media. Our program is not anti-state.

