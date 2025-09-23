



Ankara, Türkiye – The Turkish authorities held on Tuesday 13 people as part of an investigation into corruption on concerts organized by the Metropolitan Municipality of Ankara The last legal action targeting municipalities Led by the main opposition party of the turkey. A declaration by the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Ankara said that the suspects, including former municipal employees and owners of private event companies, had been placed in police custody for public service abuse and rigging public offers. The survey focuses on 32 concerts organized between 2021 and 2024, which would have resulted in Turkish $ 3.7 million) of financial losses, according to the Interior Ministry, Turkeys Financial Crimes Investigation Board and the Cour of Cournal, said the press release. The municipalities led by the Party of Republican Peoples of the Opposition, or CHP, faced a series of corruption probes this year, especially the most publicized of one of the most publicized Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. Considered the main president Recep Tayyip Erdogans, Imamoglu was arrested and held in March, trigger generalized demonstrations. The CHP rejected allegations, describing legal actions as efforts with political motivation of the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan S the government undermines the opposition by legal means. The government insists that the judicial power of turkeys operates independently and that surveys are only focused on the discovery of corruption. The CHP won won victories During local elections in recent yearsHaving big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, while making significant progress in the regions traditionally dominated by the Justice and Development Party of Erdogans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/turkish-authorities-detain-13-latest-probe-targeting-opposition-125842018 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos