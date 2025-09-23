Trump and RFK Jr. announce autism while the tylenol manufacturer and medical experts grow back





President Trump has announced that Food and Drug Administration believes that the use of acetaminophen – the active ingredient in tylenol and numerous colds against colds and flu – during pregnancy can be associated with an increased risk of autism, although medical experts said that the drug was sure.

“In force immediately, the FDA will inform doctors that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism,” said the president. “So taking Tylenol is not good, okay? I'm going to say it. It's not good. For this reason, they strongly recommend that women limit the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, unless medically necessary.”

“Ideally, a woman will not take Tylenol,” he said, and pivoted the discussion of childhood vaccination, saying that vaccines should be given at “smaller doses” and distributed “over a period of years”, without citing medical proofs for her statements concerning vaccines. On his various vaccine recommendations, the president said: “You know, I just make these statements on my part, I do not make them of these doctors.”

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [National Institutes of Health] The research teams are currently testing several hypotheses. “”

However, in a major study published last year, the researchers followed nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden over 25 years and found that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy did not increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

After Mr. Trump's announcement, the FDA shared an open letter encouraging doctors to “consider minimizing the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy for low -quality fevers” – although the agency was more cautious than some of the president's statements.

“To be clear, while an association between acetaminophen and autism has been described in numerous studies, a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature”, indicates the letter, qualifying the question of “continuous field of scientific debate”.

The letter also indicated that doctors should balance the possible risks of acetaminophen with the fact that it is even safer than other over -the -counter pain relievers and fever reductive drugs during pregnancy, such as aspirin and ibuprofen.

The announcement comes after Kennedy said in April that HHS would undertake a “massive test and research effort” to determine the cause of autism. Kennedy at the time said that the plan was to publish a full report in September. However, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, said later this month, he could be given a year before the results were published.

“To take up the president's challenge, I ordered HHS to launch unprecedented and agency efforts to identify all the causes of autism, including toxic and pharmaceutical exhibitions,” said Kennedy.

FDA commissioner Marty Makary also announced the FDA approval of the drug Leucovorin to treat autism in children. It has already been used outside Amme for this purpose.

Autism has become more widespread in children born in the United States in the past 25 years, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention American. But there is no scientific consensus on the reasons. Most experts say this is probably due to a combination of factors, including changes in the way the condition is diagnosed.

Tylenol Maker responds to allegations of autism

In a statement to CBS News, Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, said that “independent and solid science clearly shows that the taking of acetaminophen does not cause autism”.

“We are strongly disagreed with any suggestion differently,” said the declaration, stressing what the company says it is the greatest risk for health to expect mothers from other conditions if they abandon the taking of the drug. “Acetaminophen is the most safe pain relief option for pregnant women if necessary throughout their pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffering from conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to mom and baby or use more risky alternatives.”

“The facts are that more than a decade of rigorous research, approved by the main health professionals and the global health regulators, confirms that there is no credible evidence connecting acetaminophen to autism,” said society, adding that it will “continue to explore all options to protect the health interests of American women and children”.

Medical experts on acetaminophen and autism research

In a statement to CBS News when the reports of the administration's plans have surfaced for the first time, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) said: “There is no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and fetal development problems.”

Following the announcement of the administration on Monday, the president of ACOG, Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, said in a press release: “The suggestions that the use of acetaminophen causes pregnancy not only causes messages to clinicians, but also irresponsible when they consider the harmful and confused message.”

“Today's announcement by HHS is not supported by all scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the numerous and complex causes of neurological challenges in children,” said Fleischman. “It is very disturbing that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the support of reliable data.”

“The best evidence does not show an association between Tylenol and autism,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, medical contributor to CBS News and editor for public health at Kff Health News. “The medical community, the scientific community has the same consensus, namely that tylenol, acetaminophen, is sure during pregnancy.”

Gounder said that acetaminophen is considered the safest option to treat problems such as pain and high fever during pregnancy.

“If you have a strong fever during pregnancy, it can cause neurodevelopment problems in the baby, so you don't want to let this fever do not treat,” said Gounder, adding that she was afraid that pregnant women will turn to other options that would be less safe.

“Will women end up taking other drugs such as aspirin or ibuprofen during pregnancy? These can actually be dangerous, especially in the third trimester, you can end up with kidney problems, heart problems in baby,” she said.

While some previous research has suggested that there could be a possible association between the use of acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders, these studies involved relatively small groups and have not proven a link. Larger and more robust studies have found no link.

“Any association between acetaminophen and autism is based on a limited, conflict and inconsistent science and is premature given the current science,” the foundation of autism sciences said in a press release.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents some of the largest in -the -counter medication manufacturers, including acetaminophen, said that “security is the top priority for manufacturers” and “the well -established profile of acetaminophen is supported by decades of research and actual use”.

“Scientific and medical authorities around the world recognize acetaminophen as the only analgesic considered to be safe for use during pregnancy when used according to the label of drug facts, which specifically reminds pregnant women to consult their health care provider before use,” said the group.

What is Leucovorine?

The FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, said that autism “could also be due to an autoimmune reaction to a folate receptor on the brain not that this important vitamin enters the cerebral cells.”

He announced the approval of the FDA of the drug Leucovorine, which is derived from folic acid (also known as Folat or vitamin B9), to treat autism in children. Leucuvorine is a inexpensive generic drug that has previously been approved to facilitate the side effects of cancer chemotherapy.

Pregnant women are prescribed by multivitamins with folic acid to prevent neuronal tube defects. The neural tube develops in the brain and spinal cord.

Specialists say that leucuvorine can be useful for treating certain cases of autism, but it is not a universal remedy.

“You can have a perfectly normal folate level in your blood, but it may not enter the brain, and there is a defect in the transport of folate in the brain. Leucovorin works around this,” said Gounder. “Not all autistic children have this defect, so there is a test you can do to assess if this is what is at stake. For these children, leucuvorine has proven to help, especially with speech, bring children to be more verbal than before.”

Leucuvorine is not a remedy for autism, but “it could really have a substantial impact on a very good percentage of autistic children,” said Dr. Richard Frye, a pediatric neurologist, at CBS News earlier this year.

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle journalist at CBSnews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the vertical of the well-being of the newspaper. It now covers the news of the rupture and trends for Healthwatch of CBS News.

