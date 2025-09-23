Jokowi gave me food races in Pasar Gede Solo, tourists came in part









Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), distributed food packages in the Pasar Gede region and Benteng Vastenburg, Solo. The arrival of Jokowi also excited the residents. Monitoring detikjatengJokowi got on the alphard car with his entourage and his chili pari catering box. Leaving the residence of the source, Jokowi went directly to Pasar Gede Solo. Jokowi has distributed food around 10:00 WIB. The presence of Jokowi in Pasar Gede has made visitors and traders there. Tourists who were in Pasar Gede were surprised by the presence of Jokowi. Scroll to continue with content The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo distributed grocery stores to Pasar Gede Solo, Tuesday (23/09/2025). Photo: Tara Wahyu NV / Detikjateng The help of Jokowi, Commissioner Muhammad Syarif Fitrriansyah, said today that Jokowi had distributed memories to Pasar Gede. Like yesterday, Jokowi distributed 500 packets of grocery store. “Today in Pasar Gede, 500 grocery stores distributed,” said Syarif detikjatengTuesday (23/09/2025). Syarif said the food distributed by Jokowi was commonly known as memories. It's just that Syarif did not explain the meaning of the name of the memory. “You have distributed races, we usually call memories. From the first one, you really like to share memories, it has become a habit. Jokowi distributed grocery products which he called memories to the community. During the food distribution, Jokowi was in the car and served the people who took photos and hugged their hands. Residents were also seen online behind the Chili Payi catering car carrying hundreds of food. After doing the grocery store, they thanked Jokowi. After distributing grocery stores in Pasar Gede, Jokowi went to the Benteng de Vastenburg region to distribute the grocery store. Even some pedicab drivers who saw Jokowi's car immediately joined. One of the tourists who visited Pasar Gede, Nana, said he was happy to meet Jokowi. He said he took a photo with Jokowi. “Very happy, from Jogja, it was the first time that I met Mr. Jokowi, very happy,” said Jogja's resident when he was met in Pasar Gede Solo on Tuesday (23/09). He came three of his brothers. He claimed to travel only to Pasar Gede and Kulineran. However, he did not expect to meet Jokowi in Pasar Gede. “I never thought, shocked, once again with the family for a walk, then I asked for a photo earlier,” he said. (Dil / ams)

