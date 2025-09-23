Connect with us

Farage very clearly indicates his extremist mass expulsion plan – you did not seriously think that he was only aiming for people on small boats, right?

Crumb of Refort here is that the American merger – a terrifying vision of our future – will surely trigger the participation of the highest voters that we have ever seen in the next British elections, to stop it

5:08 PM, September 22, 2025Update 23:27, September 22, 2025

No reality TV show on any channel is as captivating and frightening as the one we are witnessing at the Atlantic.

None of this is entertaining. Completely the opposite. It is a frightening vision of our future if we allow extremists to gain power in the United Kingdom.

And if there is a breadcrumbs in the middle of the gloom, it is because the collapse there will surely concentrate the spirit of the voters here.

If there is a ray of light, it is because few ordinary centrist voters – who refuse to be stories fed by force and do not cry out for social networks – will look at the fire of American garbage with something other than an abject horror.

This is what awaits us should, like a lot of fear, reform or even conservatives – get the keys to Downing Street.

He should even convince the most apathetic British voter to use the only tool available to them in the next general elections.

In this world of information cycles 24 hours a day, a real Truman program (was this 1998 film not ahead of its time?) Describes the dystopian future which, in our view, could only come from films or history books.

We see ourselves sidelines and journalists have been dismissed for declaring real facts. We see media societies pursued for basic objective reports.

Is this what we want for this country?

In the United States, we see incompetent quality of weapons like Kash Patel playing with breathtaking predictability as director of the least qualified FBI in American history.

The liars of the American political system no longer feel the need to apologize when they are taken. Instead, the climate allows them to double, in complete safety, knowing that a section of the media contingent is now too frightened to emphasize that the emperor does not wear clothes.

Is this what we want for this country?

Ordinary citizens, respectful of laws, continue to be kidnapped in American streets, launched in vans and held by immigration and customs officials.

And no, it is not specific to color. It is not necessarily because they are even illegals. Some have disappeared because of their political opinions expressed on social networks.

In June of this year, more than 1,400 international students from 200 American colleagues changed their legal status by the State Department.

This is what happens when the presidential candidates indicate their intention to carry out a mass expulsion exercise. They don't just stop with people they demonize.

Surprise, surprise, the reform is promised here and the conservatives have tried.

“None of the 800,000 people who came under the wave of Boris Johnson … will receive indefinite leave to stay” the chief of the Nigel Farage reform was indicated on Monday and shameless.

Hang the consequences for hotels and restaurants that will see higher prices. Likewise, the NHS who will see a radically smaller staff and a poorer service. You didn't seriously think he was only after asylum seekers on small boats, right?

The man who mentioned Windrush when he was asked how far his expulsion plan which returns, earlier this month, follows the game book of the current American administration.

And he challenges the belief of having to say this in 2025 – but mass expulsion is not a dominant political policy. This defies the conviction that a man with only five deputies in his business lobbying group, against 72 in the Lib Dem party, can have its vicious and extremist policies legitimized by the largest media platforms in this country.

However, this is where the flow drops on breakfast shows, day television and that hosts us with multiplatform media took us.

Is this really what we want for this country?

Farage has already refused to condemn, on television, the racist violence which has become a characteristic of the recent demonstrations of the hotel.

The conservative chief Kemi Badenoch and the Chancellor of the Shadow Mel Stride both refused to condemn the incendiary comments of Elon Musks or the comments – largely interpreted as an incentive to violence.

Is this what we want for this country?

The current British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer may not have, does not have empathy, communication skills and the ability to read the room to understand that millions of voters simply do not feel it at the moment.

This must be the only reason he hits his back to create British jobs and attract investments by American financial giants while the country is on fire.

The solution may be a socialist government under new management. But the abandonment of socialism and mental health in this country is certainly not an option. The alternative is what we see in America.

Is this what we want for this country?

