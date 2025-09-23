



The former Pakistani captain and former Minister of Primary Imran Khan, who is currently in prison, criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the defeat of the teams against India during the current Asian Cup. Khan suggested that only drastic changes could help Pakistan compete with blue men in future matches.

Team India defeated Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, in their Asia Cup Super Four Clash. Abhishek Sharma, who scored 74 points out of 39 balls, helped the team win a six -counters' victory. In the group phase match, India had also beat Pakistan comfortably, guaranteeing a seven -checking victory with 25 balls to do.

Pakistan can only beat India if – Imran Khan Roasis Mohin Naqvi

Imran Khan brutally mocked himself from the president of the Pakistani Cricket Council Mohin Naqvi and the head of the army Asim Mnnir after the team defeat against India. Addressing journalists on Monday, Khans' sister Aleema Khan revealed that her brother had proposed a scenario for Pakistan to beat India.

According to the PTI news agency, the former fast launcher suggested that the only way the team could win a victory is with Asim Munnir and Mohin Naqvi opening the striker.

Imran Khan also recommended that the former chief judge of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja should serve as referees on the ground. His remarks were a sarcastic vision of the current state of the Pakistani cricket.

Imran Khan blame mohhin naqvi for having harmed Pakistani cricket

Imran Khan added that the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar, should act as the third arbiter. Aleema also revealed that she had updated her brother about the consecutive defeats of the Pakistans against India in the Asian Cup.

The former captain winner of the World Cup accused President Mohin Naqvi of having harmed the Pakistani cricket by incompetence and nepotism. He was very critical of the management of boards of directors and repeatedly stressed that the teams have trouble in the current configuration.

Khan also accused of manipulating the general elections of February 2024 to refuse to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the victory with the help of the former chief judge Qazi Faez Isa and the chief elections Sikandar Sultan Raja. He has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases.

PCB and chief of the Naqvi ACC Mohsin under surveillance since the start of the Asian Cup 2025

The PCB and the head of the Asian Cricket Council Mohin Naqvi faced a meticulous examination after the teams and the controversies of bad teams surrounding the ICC.

Pakistan players avoided hand handles in the group stage and a super 4 match during the 2025 Asian Cup in the middle of tensions following the military conflict between the two nuclear neighbors in May.

The PCB asked for the withdrawal of match referee Andy Pycroft and threatened to boycott the tournament if it remained, but the ICC rejected its request, forcing Pakistan to continue in the competition.

Naqvi, who is also Minister of the Interior of the Pakistans, violated tournament protocols, including recording a video in a restricted area. Pakistan is expected to face Sri Lanka in an essential match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23.

